Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Coronavirus: One more death and 190 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 124,433 Views 195 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178797
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated 32 minutes ago

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has confirmed a further 190 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Donnelly confirmed the latest figures at a press briefing this evening. It brings the total number of cases to 27,503.

A statement by the Department of Health also confirmed that one more person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,775.

Of today’s new cases, 48 are among people based in Kildare, 46 are in Dublin, 38 are in Tipperary, 20 are in Limerick, and 7 are in Clare.

The rest of the 31 cases are among people based in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, 75 of the cases were associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case, while 14 cases were identified as being down to community transmission.

Three in four (75%) of the new cases are among people under the age of 45.

In a statement accompanying the figures, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the public needed to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly as the country learns to live with Covid-19.

“By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus,” he said.

“To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play its part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.” 

Government advises over 70s to limit interactions, tells people to limit home gatherings to six people

Meanwhile, the government has advised people aged over 70 to limit their interactions to a small network of people and is also asking people to keep gatherings in their homes small. 

The move follows recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. 

The new advice is to remain in place until 13 September. 

Speaking at this evening’s briefing, Glynn said the current situation regarding case numbers is “of significant concern”. 

“NPHET met yesterday to review the current profile of disease, and to make recommendations to government on how we can once again suppress this virus and avoid widespread community transmission,” Glynn said. 

He went on to say that “it’s very natural that we feel safest when we are with those who we are closest to, whether that is at home, at work or at play”. 

“However, with this disease unfortunately that is not always the case. 62% of cases in the last 14 days have been linked to close contact with a confirmed case,” he said. 

This means that we must be extra vigilant when socialising with our friends and family. And we must not forget the safe behaviours that were so successful in flattening the curve, through May and June.

“This virus is not tired. Even if we are.”

With reporting from Stephen McDermott.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

