Visitor restrictions ordered for nursing homes nationwide amid coronavirus fears

VISITING RESTRICTIONS HAVE been announced for nursing homes nationwide with no non-essential visiting, children or groups allowed, Nursing Homes Ireland has said.

The group said that the decision was made for the protection of nursing home residents.

It comes amid the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland. So far, 13 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the Republic of Ireland, and three in Northern Ireland.

Contact tracing is under way to identify those who may have come into contact with the confirmed cases. While the illness can be mild for some, older people and those with underlying conditions can be at a greater risk of becoming more seriously ill from Covid-19.

Nursing Homes Ireland said today: “All visitors are asked to contact prior to attending. Visitors should only seek to attend in urgent circumstances and the management reserve the right to impose full restrictions where necessary.”

It urged prospective visitors to be cognisant and understand the measures are required “in the interest of resident and staff safety”.

“The virus presents an unprecedented situation for our nursing homes and the care provided within them,” it said.

Nursing homes are imposing the visitor restrictions in the best interests of residents and staff.

Nursing Homes Ireland added it was monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis and remains in contact with the Department of Health, National Public Health Emergency Team, the HSE and all relevant health authorities.

The representative body says it provides care to 25,000+ people in 385 private and voluntary nursing homes across the country.