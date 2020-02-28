Q&A: The answers to our readers' questions about Covid-19

THE FIRST CASE of the Covid-19 virus was confirmed yesterday in Northern Ireland.

Health officials here have said this does not change any of the procedures and preparations that are already in place and there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic.

There has been public concern in Ireland about the spread of the virus, particularly now that there is a confirmed case in Northern Ireland. Yesterday we asked readers for their questions about Covid-19 and Ireland’s response to it.

We’ve done the research – here are the answers to your questions:

The spread of the virus

Three readers asked us similar questions about how the virus can spread/how this can be prevented:

How long can the virus survive on surfaces?

How long does the virus last for on surfaces such as a counter-top or hand rail?

What household cleaners kill the virus?

Covid-19 can spread from person to person, usually after close contact with a person infected with the virus, for example in a household, healthcare facility or workplace. The virus can be spread either:

Directly, through contact with an infected person’s body fluids (eg droplets from coughing). It is believed that the virus can spread if these fluids are passed onto another person through their eyes, mouth or nose, after a person coughed beside them, for example.

or

Indirectly, through contact with surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on and which are, therefore, contaminated with the virus. It is still not known how long the virus survives on surfaces. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), based on knowledge from similar viruses, it could survive as long as 48 hours on a surface.

Scientists have said a person needs to be within two metres of an infected person for fifteen minutes or more to risk catching the virus directly.

It can not get into a person’s system through their skin, so even after touching a surface contaminated with the virus, a person would have to touch their mouth, nose or eyes to be at risk.

When it comes to cleaning surfaces, people who have confirmed Covid-19 and who are at home, rather than in hospital, are recommended to:

Clean high-touch surfaces such as counters, doorknobs, toilets, phones;

Use a household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe;

Avoid sharing personal household items such as dishes, drinking glasses, towels or bedding with other people. After using these items they should be washed thoroughly with dish soap and water;

Throw used tissues in the bin.

The ECDC has said common disinfectants should be enough but there is a lack of specific evidence for their effectiveness against Covid-19.

Here, health officials have been stressing the importance of hand washing – it is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Self-isolation

Several readers had questions about how self-isolation should work and why only those showing symptoms are being advised to self-isolate, even if they had been to one of the affected areas.

I’d like to get an expert comment on the current guideline where a person should only self isolate if they have returned from one of the identified areas AND is showing symptoms. What is their opinion on how effective this is in light with the fact that the incubation period is up to 14 days and presumably the person can spread the virus prior to showing symptoms.

Why are officials telling people who are returning from known affected areas to return to work and school unless they are feeling unwell. Surely people returning from know affected area such as northern Italy should be swabbed before returning to school and work as they may be carrying the virus but not yet be showing symptoms. By the time they become unwell they could potentially have infected hundreds of others. It only takes 24 hours to get swab results.

What do they mean by self-isolate? From other family members? Can you go out at all eg for walks? Can you get stuff delivered to your house but let them know you are isolation?

There have been some criticisms of the approach by health officials and the government here, who are advising only those who have symptoms (or who have had direct contact with a confirmed case) to self-isolate until they are cleared by a test.

They have explained these decisions in recent days, but first let’s go over the symptoms:

a cough

a shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever

There have been a small number of examples of confirmed cases who do not have symptoms, but who have the virus. However experts do not believe that the virus is likely to be passed on by someone who is not symptomatic.

Dr Sarah Doyle, HSE Consultant in Public Health Medicine said in response to a question from TheJournal.ie:

The evidence so far is that the likelihood of transmission is far greater from those with symptoms, there’s no clear cut evidence of transmission from those without symptoms although I know there are anecdotal reports.

So our advice to those who have returned from affected areas and have no symptoms is that they may go about their usual activities. However if they do develop symptoms, we’re asking them to immediately self isolate and to phone their doctor for advice.

As the numbers of cases across the world increase, the numbers of suspected cases is going to increase – this has already been seen here with the recent outbreak in Italy. This increases the pressure on health services.

Before the outbreak of cases in Italy, any suspected cases here would have been taken to hospital for testing in an ambulance. Now, people are being asked to make their own way to the hospital (following advice from health experts on the best way to do this).

If the numbers of people being tested increases significantly – for example, if Ireland started testing every person who came in on a flight from Italy – this could result in much longer waiting times for results from the lab and could delay a diagnosis of a confirmed case.

For those who are being told to self-isolate, the advice is to:

Stay at home in a room on your own with a phone;

Do not go to work, school, public areas or religious services;

Do not use public transport or taxis;

Avoid having visitors to your home;

In particular avoid contact with older people, those with long-term medical conditions or pregnant women;

Do not handle pets or other animals while sick – ask another person in the household or a friend/family member to care for pets.

If you are living with a person who has been told to self-isolate:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;

Stay in another room or be separated from the patient as much as possible, using a separate bedroom and bathroom if possible. If you are in the same room, both you and the patient should wear face masks;

Make sure shared spaces in the home have good air flow – open a window if it’s not too cold;

Don’t share household items with the patients such as dishes, towels or bedding.

The Irish government has not released any public advice in relation to food or supplies for those in self-isolation, but the British government has said:

“It is fine for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food for you.”

However they should leaves the items they deliver outside your home or in the porch.

Travel restrictions/plans

We also got a lot of questions from readers about travel – restricting travel to Ireland, their own planned holidays and concern about the travel plans of people around them.

Why is there no screening at ports for the Covid -19?

Is there an argument to be made at this point for cancelling all non-essential travel into Ireland from abroad? We are an island so should use this to our advantage. Even if we just managed to delay the spread of the coronavirus that would allow more time for more to be found out about the virus and its effects….Cancelling a rugby match whilst still having planes full of Italians arriving this weekend doesn’t make a huge amount of sense to me. Either the match and flights should both go ahead or perhaps both the match and flights should have been cancelled.

We are visiting our son in [German town] next week or thinking about it. How likely are we catch the virus? Is the advice to stay put? We are travelling by bus, Dublin airport to Hamburg then train.

My colleague is gone on a weeks holidays within a ten minute drive to the affected are in Tenerife. What should I do about her returning to work? My son has epilepsy I look after my elderly father and my grandchild who is two years of age.

Screening: Some European countries have taken extra precautions following the Covid-19 spread in Italy – Austria, which borders the country has said it will people from crossing if it believes they may have the virus and Croatia is also questioning people returning from Italy.

Here, the government is advising citizens to avoid all non essential travel to China or to a number of Italian towns, but is not placing any restriction on those travelling from affected areas.

Health officials have also said temperature-checking will not be happening at entry points. Today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told reporters that this is because “it doesn’t work”.

“With an infectious disease, maybe only a certain percentage of people will have fever. It’s also possible for people who don’t wish to be screened to take medication like paracetamol to reduce a fever,” he said.

It’s also possible that a person who comes back from that region will have been exposed and will develop infection but the screening might be negative on the basis that the symptoms haven’t developed – they develop symptoms after they come through the airport. So you’re getting false reassurance that you’re picking cases up.

A high percentage of people who might go on to develop infection having come through the airport could be negative at the point at which they travel through the airport. And it would be a significant waste of resources.

He said that contact tracing involves public health expertise and that staff in this area could be tied up with “an ineffective method of control” if they were doing this kind of screening.

The evidence is pretty clear on border control measures that screening of this nature doesn’t really impact.

Instead, the HSE is asking people who believe they are showing symptoms to self-isolate and to contact their GP or Emergency Department by phone to seek advice.

Restricting travel: This week Health Minister Simon Harris said his department and the HSE will only put in place World Health Organisation-recommended measures and those recommended by public health doctors in Ireland.

He said stopping all flights from Italy will not stop people from Italy from coming to Ireland. We would have to stop all entry into the country, including by Irish citizens until the outbreak is contained it is unclear how long that could take.

“Let’s pretend we decided in Ireland [that] we weren’t going to accept flights from Italy. That wouldn’t work because Italian people could be flying to France and France on to Ireland,” said Harris, speaking on Today FM’s Dermot & Dave.

“We live in the European Union. There is free movement. That’s a proportionate and responsible thing to do,” he said.

There are protocols for passengers presenting with acute respiratory infection on inbound flights and these have been used in recent weeks.

Germany: The Department of Foreign Affairs here has updated its advice on the country to include a mention of the confirmed cases of Covid-19. However, the government here is not advising citizens not to travel to Germany.

The town mentioned by our reader is a more than three hour drive to the area that has the highest number of cases. Hamburg train station is also more than a five hour drive away. The German health ministry has also said the risk to public health in the country remains low to moderate.

In general, you can reduce your risk level while travelling by:

avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections;

frequent hand-washing;

avoiding close close contact with live or dead farm or wild animals.

Tenerife: The HSE has updated its own advice to include Tenerife, which has a case of Covid-19 at one hotel.

However, there is no widespread transmission on the island.

If you have travelled from Tenerife and did not stay in the affected hotel, you are advised to continue your normal routine.

Our reader’s colleague was staying a ten-minute drive away from the area that the affected hotel was in and is unlikely to have had contact with the infected person.

If this colleague becomes unwell, they would be advised to phone their doctor for advice.

And if they were to be confirmed as having the virus – note that this is unlikely considering they were not in close contact with the infected person – then they would be advised to stay away from older people, those with long-term medical conditions or pregnant women.

At risk groups

Some readers expressed concern that their pre-existing conditions could make them more vulnerable to the virus/to severe symptoms if they do catch it.

For those of us that are immunosuppressed, what do we do if we suspect we have the virus?

My question is, because I have asthma am I at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19??

I am writing this e-mail because I am particularly worried about myself and thousands like me in this country who suffer from asthma. Now I have been reading articles of which they say that people that die from this new virus were elderly or already sick etc. But what about asthmatic adults and children around the country?

The ECDC has said infections of humans with common coronaviruses are mostly mild and asymptomatic, but severe and fatal infections have also been observed.

Occasionally, these viruses are able to cause lower respiratory tract infections and pneumonia in humans, although this is more likely in immunocompromised individuals, people with underlying cardiopulmonary conditions, the elderly and young children. Only very rarely do the human viruses cause severe disease.

In relation to asthma in particular, people who have the disease are not believed to be more likely to catch the Covid-19 virus, but if a person did catch it, the Asthma UK charity says respiratory infections can set off asthma symptoms.

Their advice is:

Keep taking your inhaler daily as prescribed to help cut your risk of an attack being triggered by any respiratory virus;

Carry your blue reliever inhaler with you every day in case symptoms flare up;

If you do feel unwell – whether it’s this virus or another respiratory virus – here are some tips for managing it;

If your symptoms get worse, contact your doctor or emergency services for advice;

If you’re having an asthma attack, follow the steps on your asthma action plan and call an ambulance if you need to.

Anyone who is in the vulnerable categories above is advised to follow all of the usual prevention advice – especially washing hands and not touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

People who have symptoms of the virus and who has been to an affected area are being advised by public health officials to stay away from older people, those with long-term medical conditions and pregnant women.

We’ll be continuing to answer your questions, updating this article over the weekend as we do. If you’re concerned or curious about something in relation to Covid-19, send your question to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to find out the answer for you.