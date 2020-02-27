Covid-19: What are the symptoms and what protocols are in place to deal with suspected cases?

WITH THE NUMBERS of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus rising in Europe, there is growing public concern in Ireland about the potential migration of the virus into this country.

Public health officials have been trying to allay fears about an outbreak in Ireland, stressing that none of the more than 100 people here who have been tested for the virus have tested positive.

They have also put in place various procedures around suspected cases and preparations in the event of a confirmed case.

As of today, according to the latest toll from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, there have been more than 82,100 Covid-19 infections and 2,800 deaths worldwide.

According to the most extensive study done so far, the novel coronavirus was benign in 80.9% of cases, “serious” in 13.8% and “critical” in 4.7%. The remaining 0.6% was not specified.

Part of the reason Covid-19 been declared a public health emergency is due to the speed at which it has spread compared to other coronaviruses (like Sars and Mers) and the fact that there’s a lot about the disease we still don’t know – including how exactly it’s being transmitted.

It is likely that the numbers of suspected cases in Ireland will increase over the next few weeks, but this should not be a cause for panic, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

Health authorities are not expecting a large number of confirmed cases – just suspected cases that will have to be tested, the minister said.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

Breathing difficulties

Tiredness

Health experts have said patients who have the virus mainly have symptoms around the top of their chest.

Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually.

There may be cases where a person becomes infected but does not develop any symptoms.

Most people recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around one out of every six people who gets Covid-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.

Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

What happens if people have symptoms?

Anyone who has been to one of the following affected areas in the last 14 days is asked to call the HSE on 1850 24 1850:

China

Hong Kong

Iran

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

In Italy, the provinces, Lombardy, Piemonte, Veneto and Emilia – Romagna

You should also contact the HSE if you have been:

in contact with a person who has coronavirus;

in a hospital or healthcare centre where people are being treated for coronavirus.

If you’ve been to an affected area in the last 14 days and have a cough, fever (high temperature), feel short of breath or have difficulty breathing, you should:

phone your GP, emergency department (ED) or student healthcare centre immediately;

stay indoors;

avoid contact with other people;

People should follow this advice even if their symptoms are mild.

Do not go to your GP’s surgery, the Emergency Department or a healthcare centre – phone them first.

This is so you do not accidentally put other people at risk. Your GP or doctor will tell you over the phone what to do next.

Who exactly needs to self-isolate?

People who have returned from an affected area within the last 14 days and who develop symptoms need to self-isolate. Anyone who has had contact with a person who has the virus will also be asked to stay separate from people as much as they can for 14 days, including not going into work.

People who have returned from an affected area, but who haven’t had contact with another person who has the virus and who are not feeling sick themselves, do not need to self-isolate.

This advice also applies to school groups who have travelled to affected areas – only those showing symptoms need to self-isolate.

In a bid to reduce pressure on hospitals, the government has decided that an individual who has been tested for the virus can be asked to go home to self-isolate until the results are back.

What is the test?

Assistant National Director, Health Protection Dr Kevin Kelleher said today that the HSE wants “to do as many test as possible nearly, so we don’t miss anything”.

When a person who is concerned they may have the virus contacts the HSE, details will be taken such as country/cities of travel, dates of travel and arrival in Ireland, contact with confirmed or suspect cases and visits to markets.

They’ll also be asked about the date of the onset of symptoms.

If a doctor suspects a patient may have the virus, they will tell them where the test will be done. The person will be taken to hospital, sometimes by ambulance, and brought to an isolated area of the hospital.

The UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory will then be informed before a sample is dispatched for testing.

A respiratory sample will be taken – this is a swab taken from the nose or throat.

At the lab, a molecular diagnostics method is used to detect small amounts of the genetic material of the virus. Estimated turnaround time is 12 to 24 hours.

Patients are not required to remain in the hospital until the test results come back. Once the test is done they will be given guidance on how to self-isolate until they get their results.

What if there is a confirmed case?

Officials told reporters yesterday that if there is a confirmed case in Ireland, this will be managed in a hospital environment.

All acute hospitals have identified isolation facilities specific to Covid-19. Management guidance for the care of any patients with the virus has also been developed.

Health officials do not foresee patients refusing to follow clinical guidance after they are diagnosed with the virus, but there are legal powers to detain a person in quarantine.

Dr Kelleher said everything will be done to make sure the patient gets well again.

“They will be treated exactly as they need to be,” he said.

He said the next step would be to track down their close and casual contacts and “deal with that as actively as possible”.

‘Local panic’

Yesterday, Dr Cillian De Gascun, the chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, said health officials have been trying to get the “balance right between the appropriate preparedness, but also without causing local panic”.

“At the moment, this remains a significant public health emergency for China,” he told TheJournal.ie last week, before Italy was added to the list of affected regions.

De Gascun said that up until this point, Ireland had been at “quite a low risk” because there are no direct flights between Ireland and China at this time of year.

“Part of the reason the virus has been contained as much as it has is he fact that China has implemented such incredible containment measures, such as closing airports canceling public transport, you know, restricting public gatherings.

“So what that did was give other countries, time to prepare and plan and put measures in place like we have in Ireland.”