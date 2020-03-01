Covid-19 case in Republic of Ireland: Here are the main points you need to know this morning

THE FIRST CASE of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

It comes after the first case in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday night.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s happened?

The Department of Health’s National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed the case in a statement issued shortly before 9pm last night.

The patient is a male in the eastern part of the country.

The man is believed to have travelled to Ireland from an area in Italy where coronavirus has been detected.

He is currently receiving medical care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team statement said the case “is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy, rather than contact with another confirmed case”.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said that the case was “not unexpected”.

He said the patient had followed advice issued by authorities and that this enabled the diagnosis to be made.

The patient travelled through Dublin Airport. The Department of Health is not commenting on which mode of transport was used by the patient after he left the airport.

Holohan said in a briefing last night that officials had to be careful about the information they shared to protect patient confidentiality.

“We have nothing to hide but something to protect,” when it comes to a patient’s confidentiality, he said.

Now what?

The HSE is now working to identify people who may have come into close contact with the patient.

Holohan said last night that this will take “some time”.

Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said:

“The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

It is important to note that the risk of transmission through casual contact is low.

Cuddihy said last night that it was “too early to know the detail” of how many people had come into close contact with the man.

“We are being very thorough,” he said, “so it will take some time, but the people who need to be notified will be notified”.

Holohan said in the statement: “We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now.”

Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively. The health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust measures in place.

At last night’s briefing he said significant numbers of public health doctors had been mobilised to help identify and locate people who came into close contact with the man.

Has Ireland’s response to the crisis changed in light of this case?

Aside from the efforts to contact people who have been in contact with this specific patient, in general the approach remains unchanged.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, virologist and chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, said last night:

Nothing really changes for Ireland, we’re still in the containment phase.

In a statement Health Minister Simon Harris said he had notified Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the case and urged people to heed the advice of health officials.

Earlier yesterday the Taoiseach and Harris held a conference call with Northern Ireland First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill and health officials from either side of the border to discuss the all-island response to the crisis.

What’s the latest advice from the HSE?

The HSE’s main advice page on the coronavirus has been changed overnight to note the new case.

In a section detailing the risk of catching the virus, the latest advice says:

The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.

Anyone who knows they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days and has symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) should:

Isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room, with a phone

Phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112, or 999

In a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Close contact means either:

Face-to-face contact

Spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person

Living in the same house as an infected person

More details on how to protect yourself from Covid-19 are available on the HSE website.

What’s the latest travel advice?

These are the places where there has been a spread of Covid-19:

China

Hong Kong

Singapore

South Korea

Iran

Japan

the following regions in Italy – Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna or Piedmont

People who have been to one of the areas listed here in the last 14 days and who are feeling well are being advised to carry on with their normal routine (more here from the HSE).

People who have been to one of those areas and who are not feeling well are advised to:

Phone your GP or local emergency department (ED) without delay.

Do not go to your GP or ED. Phone them first. If you do not have a GP, phone 112 or 999 .

Tell them about your symptoms. Give them the details about your situation.

Avoid contact with other people by self-isolating.

Symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath, fever

You can find the latest Department of Foreign Affairs travel advice here.

When will we know more?

You can expect to hear more from health officials throughout the day on Sunday morning radio programmes and elsewhere.

If there are any major developments it’s likely the Department of Health will schedule a press briefing.

At the moment, there are no additional briefings scheduled for today.

This piece will also be updated throughout the day to include major developments.