€200 cost-of-living payment to be given to 1.3 million people this week

SOME 1.3 MILLION people will be given a €200 cost-of-living payment this week, as part of a package announced by the government earlier this year.

Pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and recipients of the Working Family allowance are among those eligible for the one-off payment.

Eligible recipients will receive the payment in addition to their usual weekly payment.

The once-off payment will cost a total of €260 million.

In a statement, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “I am pleased today to outline the payment details of the €200 Cost of Living Support, which be paid over the course of this week.

“This €200 lump sum payment for our most vulnerable groups will be followed in June by an extra €100 per child for people receiving Child Benefit.

“This package of measures, in addition to the €2.2 billion of supports secured as part of Budget 2023, demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting our citizens and families as they deal with the ongoing Cost of Living pressures.”

The supports package also includes an additional €100 per child for families in receipt of Child Benefit, which will be paid in June, as well as an extra €100 per child over the summer for parents in receipt of the Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance.

A full list of groups eligible for the payment, and the payment schedule, is available here.

Eligible individuals will receive one lump sum payment, regardless of how many qualifying social welfare payments they receive.