Cost of a national stamp to increase by 5c from next month

THE COST OF a national stamp is set to increase by 5c from next month, An Post has announced.

From 1 February, the price of a standard national stamp will increase by 3.7% to €1.40.

An Post said that this is below the latest published increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation of 3.9% for the 12 months to November 2023.

There will be no increase in the price of an international letter stamp, which costs €2.20, while the price of a digital stamp will also remain unchanged at €2.00.

Registered post and large envelopes, however, will increase in price.

The price of national stamps last increased in February last year, when they went from €1.25 to €1.35.

Advertisement

An Post said the price change reflects the cost of its sustained transport, fuel and energy, which increased by 6% last year, and will ensure “the continuity of national letter services based on customers paying the same price for delivery of letters nationwide, regardless of distance”.

While the price is rising, An Post said the cost remains below the average cost of postage in the EU, where national postage costs an average of €1.73, while like-for-like letter services now cost €1.45 in the UK and €1.47 in France.

It said the price of ten-stamp booklets will be €13.50, which works out at €1.35 per stamp, while a box of 100 stamps will work out at €1.30 per stamp.

It also said that small businesses can avail of a €1.25 national stamp price through the An Post advantage cost, a discount of 11%.

“We have made every effort to minimise the necessary price increases by spreading them across letter products and services while ensuring top quality, sustainable services for all customers, wherever they live,” Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of An Post Commerce, said.

“These increases are necessary to cover rising costs and ensure service continuity and innovation on par with the best in Europe. We’re alleviating the impact on SMEs and personal customers by providing discounts and regular price promotions through the year at post offices and online.”

Bridgeman also confirmed that community supports provided by An Post, including free postage up to 1kg to all nursing and care homes and free newspaper delivery for older customers, will continue throughout 2024.

All existing stamps with N and W or specific euro denominations remain valid and fully useable after 1 February.