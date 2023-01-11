Price of a national stamp to increase by 10c next month

THE PRICE OF the basic national stamp, which is currently €1.25, will increase to €1.35 on 1 February.

Some other services such as Redirection and Registered Post will also increase, while there will be no change in the price of either Worldwide or Digital Stamps.

An Post have stated that the new stamp prices reflect sustained transport, fuel and energy cost inflation and the true cost of maintaining a nationwide postal service as traditional letter volumes continue to fall.

Transport cost inflation (fuel) has been running at almost 25% while energy costs are up 60% year on year.

“An Post prices remain below the current average European tariffs for high quality, next-day letter delivery services,” the postal service said.

“The average price of a comparable national stamp across the principal EU14 (+ UK) countries is now €1.69.”

An Post added that it remained deciated to top quality and sustainable next-day service “unlike several other European countries where service quality has fallen or letter deliveries are made just once or twice a week.”

To lessen the price increase’s impact on personal customers who are regular mailers, the price of ten-stamp booklets will be €13.00 (€1.30 per stamp), while a 100-stamp roll will work out at €1.25 per stamp.

SMEs can avail of a €1.20 national stamp price through the An Post Advantage Card – a discount of 11%.

In addition, An Post will continue to run its popular extra discount promotions for Love Stamps and other special stamps throughout the year.

The managing director of An Post Commerce,Garrett Bridgeman, said:

“We have made every effort to minimise the necessary price increases by spreading them across our products and services while working to ensure top quality, sustainable services for all customers, regardless of where they live.”

“We will continue our huge transformation with innovative new Letter products and services for the future. Through innovations such as our world-first Digital Stamp with notified delivery, we will protect our customers and support Irish firms who are doing business at home and expanding across the globe, while ensuring safe, decent work for our staff,” he said.

“While these increases are necessary to cover rising costs and ensure service continuity on par with the best in Europe, we are alleviating the impact on SMEs and personal customers by providing discounts to them and offering regular price promotions through the year at post offices and online.”

All existing stamps with ‘N’ (National) and ‘W’ (Worldwide) and euro denominations remain valid and fully useable after the new prices come into effect on 1 February.