Councillors to vote and discuss plans to divert through traffic away from Dublin city centre

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS tonight are to discuss and vote on plans that will divert through traffic away from Dublin city centre.

Last week Minister for Climate and Transport Eamon Ryan said changes to road layouts around busy areas in the city centre will be seen from August.

Initially the council were to vote on the plan this evening but at the beginning of its monthly meeting tonight it was decided a discussion would take place considering the Minister’s comments last week.

The Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, announced last year, is aiming to reduce the number of cars clogging up city centre streets but not bringing any custom to businesses.

It estimated that six out of every ten cars are using the city centre streets only as a route to reach a destination outside of the centre. It suggests that moving this traffic out of the city would not impact economic activity or cultural life in the area.The plan set out that Pearse Street from Westland Row to Sandwith Street would become a two-way road and the left-hand turn onto Pearse Street – for traffic travelling north along Westland Row – would be restricted to public transport and cyclists only.

A new right-hand turn would be created for general traffic at that junction. Several other changes to road layouts have been proposed and put to public consultation under the plan.

Some of road layout changes will also take place around Bachelor’s Walk and Aston Quay.

Efforts to cut traffic in Dublin city centre are motivated by wants to both reduce congestion and decrease greenhouse gas emissions, which must be cut by 50% in at least the next seven years to comply with legally binding climate targets.

Thousands of scientists around the world have repeatedly warned policymakers that without immediate and substantial action to lower greenhouse gas emissions, the world faces a climate crisis devastating and irreversible consequences.

Includes reporting by Lauren Boland