US Election: Four states yet to be called by some media outlets as counts continue

BELIEVE IT OR not, the US election count is still ongoing in many states with four yet to be called by several media outlets.

Joe Biden has been projected to win the election overall by decision desks in US media outlets after achieving the minimum 270 electoral votes, but the full picture for each state across the country remains unfinished.

Some states are still too close to call, or not enough votes have been counted to make a decision on the winner.

Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska have yet to be called by many US media outlets with counts still ongoing.

Let’s take a look at the current situation with the count in these states.

Arizona

Arizona

You might be confused to see Arizona on the list, but votes are still being counted in this state despite being called by some media outlets early in the game.

Fox News and the Associated Press called the race for Biden on Election Night (early Wednesday morning Irish time), triggering Trump’s wrath in a speech that night.

Other media outlets, such as The New York Times and CNN, have not yet declared a winner in Arizona, a traditionally Republican state.

AZ Central said in recent hours that there are an estimated 61,500 ballots left to verify and count, with many of those being provisional ballots that may or may not be verified.

Biden is currently ahead with a lead of just .45% ahead of Trump, according to state results.

Trump won the state in 2016 over Hillary Clinton by a margin of 3.5%.

Arizona has 11 Electoral College votes.

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia has progressed into a swing state after consistently voting Republican since 1996.

Trump was initially in the lead in Georgia, but this margin was slowly chipped away as main-in votes were counted in urban areas like Atlanta. Biden overtook him on Friday.

Currently, Biden is in the lead by just 0.23% with more than 98% of votes counted, according to state election data.

On Friday the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for a full recount of votes in the state as Biden was in the lead by just over 1,500 votes overall.

Trump won Georgia in 2016 with a lead of more than 5% in the state with 16 electoral votes.

The state will prove to be critical in January as it is the only state holding elections for both its Senate seats, which will determine which party is in control of the Senate.

The race has gone to two runoffs which will be held on 5 January.

North Carolina

North Carolina

Another traditionally Republican state, pundits had been keeping an eye on this state from the beginning.

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by a margin of 3.66%. Projections ahead of the vote said Clinton would win by less than 1%.

With around 98% of the votes counted so far, Trump is ahead of Biden by just under 1.4%. This state has 15 electoral votes.

Alaska

Alaska

Although not the most significant state with just three electoral votes, not enough votes have yet been counted to call the race in Alaska.

Just 61% of votes have been counted so far due in part to the logistics of collecting ballots in the vast but most sparsely populated state in the US.

Officials also cross-reference absentee ballots to ensure nobody voted twice.

It’s not a close race however, with Trump currently in the lead with 62.2% of the vote so far, according to the New York Times.

No Democrat has won in Alaska for decades.

