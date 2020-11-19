#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 19 November 2020
Couple charged in connection with stealing €130k from Virgin Media

The man and woman, who have not yet entered pleas, were remanded on continuing bail.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 2:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Mr. Sergey Olegovich
Image: Shutterstock/Mr. Sergey Olegovich

A PAYROLL ADMINISTRATOR at Virgin Media Television has been accused of theft of €130,000 from the broadcaster.

Kellie Walton (39) of Kilfenora Road, Dublin 12 had been charged earlier with theft of €64,509 in cash, property of TV3/Virgin Media Television, on a date in 2018.

She is also accused of stealing €70,614 last year from the television station at Westgate Business Park, Ballymount, Dublin 12.

Co-defendant, John Murray (39) who has the same address, is accused of handling the same amounts at a Bank of Ireland branch in Dublin.

Their case was back before Dublin District Court today. 

However, they did not have to attend due to the court’s covid-19 precautionary measures.

Investigating detective gardaí John Tuthill and David Jennings were present and sought further time to obtain directions from the DPP.

Detective Garda Jennings told Judge Bryan Smyth the covid crisis had caused delays in obtaining documents from banks and companies as staff were working from home.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines said the matter will clearly be going to the Circuit Court. He said the case commenced in March and the file was only going to the DPP now.

He asked Judge Smyth to consider the jurisdiction issue, in relation to the trial venue.

Judge Smyth said there was an explanation from the garda and it was reasonable due to the circumstances of the past eight months.

Detective Garda Jennings also told the court the investigation goes back over a 10-year period, 2009 to 2019. It involved bank accounts including one in the UK. He also described the file on the case as enormous.

Staines pointed out that the charges related to 2018 and last year but accepted that perhaps other matters may be coming later.

Judge Smyth refused to impose a deadline at this stage and said it was not unreasonable for the investigating gardai to have more time to get the directions.

He adjourned the case until 29 January next. He remanded the defendants, who have not yet entered pleas, on continuing bail in their absence.

The charges are under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Tom Tuite

