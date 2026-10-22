Gardaí await post-mortem results after couple found dead at Bray home

GARDAÍ ARE AWAITING the results of post-mortem examinations on the bodies of a man and woman found at a house in Bray on Wednesday morning.

The couple, named locally as Jamie McGinn and Biddy O’Brien, were discovered at a home on Old Connaught Avenue shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

McGinn was aged in his 30s and O’Brien was in her 40s. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall, where State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis is carrying out the post-mortem examinations.

The examinations began on Wednesday and remain ongoing today, and the results will assist investigators in determining the direction of their investigation into the deaths.

Gardaí continue to investigate “all of the circumstances” surrounding the deaths.

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The scene was preserved for a technical examination, while a senior investigating officer is leading the investigation from an incident room at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

Family liaison officers have also been appointed to support the couple’s families.

O’Brien and McGinn were the parents of Holly (2) and Jordan (4), who died in a fire at a women’s refuge in Clondalkin in March 2017.

O’Brien survived the fire but suffered burns to 70% of her body and required extensive hospital treatment.

The fire also claimed the lives of her cousin Annmarie O’Brien, who was pregnant, and Annmarie’s two-year-old daughter Paris.

McGinn regularly shared photographs from visits to Holly and Jordan’s graves in Springfield Cemetery in Bray, including tributes posted on their birthdays.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.