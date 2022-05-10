#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 May 2022
Pretrial motions in a Dublin woman's action against Rihanna have been resolved, court told

The woman claims she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering because of what she says was a false and malicious email sent in 2013.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 10 May 2022, 4:04 PM
Tuesday 10 May 2022, 4:04 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5759849
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEVERAL PRETRIAL MATTERS in a woman’s High Court action against singer and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna over alleged “malicious falsehoods” in an email and a phone call have been resolved.

Dana Kavanagh (47), Woodbank Drive, Valley Park, Finglas, Dublin, is suing Rihanna under the name “Robyn Fenty aka Rihanna”, with an address at Lafayette Street, New York.

In her action, Kavanagh claims she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering because of what she says was a false and malicious email sent on July 11, 2013, about her (Kavanagh’s) partner Geoffrey Keating who was Rihanna’s head of security in 2012 and 2013.

She is also suing over a phone call the singer, allegedly made to Kavanagh’s sister-in-law in relation to the same matter.

She claims that because of the allegations a business she built up with Keating, called Geoff Keating Media, had been destroyed.

Rihanna denies the claims.

The matter was briefly mentioned before the High Court on Tuesday. Kelley Smith SC for the singer said that two pretrial motions, including one concerning the discovery of certain materials, had been resolved been the parties.

On consent the motions could be struck out, counsel said.

The case remains before the courts; however, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the dispute.

Previously, lawyers acting for Rihanna asked the court to set aside service of Kavanagh’s proceedings on her at her New York home claiming it was not done in accordance with law.

Kavanagh opposed the application.

In a 2018 judgment, Justice Miriam O’Regan said she was satisfied Rihanna had discharged the burden of proof in relation to her claim that service of the documents was not valid as a matter of New York or US federal law.

However, the judge found there were “just grounds” to declare the service of court documents on Rihanna was affected in accordance with the rules of the superior courts here.

Aodhan O Faolain

