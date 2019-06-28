This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (36) admits stealing mummified head from St Michan's Church

‘The Crusader’ was decapitated at the crypt in St Michan’s Church, Church Street in February of this year and stolen, along with another skull.

By Jessica Magee Friday 28 Jun 2019, 2:59 PM
A 36-YEAR-OLD man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a church in Dublin.

‘The Crusader’ was decapitated at the crypt in St Michan’s Church, Church Street in February of this year and stolen, along with another skull.

On 5 March, gardaí recovered both the head of the crusader and the second skull.

Brian Bridgeman, with an address at Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, appeared briefly before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today where he was arraigned.

Bridgeman pleaded guilty to entering the vaults of St Michan’s between February 23 and 24 last as a trespasser and committing theft.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case for sentencing on July 24. Bridgeman has been remanded in custody.

Michael Hourican BL, defending Bridgeman, requested urine analysis and a governor’s report to be prepared. A victim impact report is also due to be submitted to the court on the next date.

Jessica Magee

