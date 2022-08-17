Man charged with manslaughter of Limerick sports star Alan Bourke

A MAN WAS charged today with the manslaughter of talented Limerick City sportsman, Alan Bourke, who had been capped for Ireland in both soccer and rugby.

Michael Casey, 39, with an address at Cathedral Place, Limerick City, was arrested by Gardai and charged at 10.15am before Limerick District Court.

Alan Bourke, (48), originally from St Mary’s Park, Limerick, died after he was found unconscious and with serious head injuries on Parnell Street, Limerick City, at around 10.25pm, on 15 April.

Paramedics had tried valiantly to keep the former talented Limerick soccer star alive at the scene, however despite their best efforts Bourke was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Dean Landers, Roxboro Road Garda Station, told the court that Casey “made no reply” to the manslaughter charge.

Garda Landers told Judge Marie Keane that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed Casey is to face a “trial on indictment”.

The Garda indicated he would be objecting to bail, however Casey’s solicitor told the court that Casey was not seeking bail.

Casey, who is unemployed and was granted free legal aid, had appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court, on 24 April this year, charged with assault causing harm to Bourke at Parnell Street on the night he died.

This charge was withdrawn by the State in light of the manslaughter charge.

Casey is also charged with robbing Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 at the same location on the same date.

Another man, Mark Ryan, (35), of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, was charged on 23 April with robbing Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150, at Parnell Street, Limerick, on 15 April.

Bourke’s funeral, held at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard, heard he led a “great sporting life”, had been capped for the junior Republic of Ireland soccer team, and he also lined out for the Irish U-18 rugby team.

The former tool hire company manager also won a Munster Junior Cup for Mungret Regional FC, had appeared in a FAI Junior Cup Final, and also starred for St Mary’s RFC as well as Shannon RFC.

Predeceased by his mother Christina, Bourke is survived by his father Mike, sister Diane, brother Barry, and son Matt.

Michael Casey was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on August 24th to hear further directions from the State.