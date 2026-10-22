Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of ‘pure gentleman’ retired soldier in Limerick

A MAN WHO was charged with murdering a “pure gentleman” 72-year-old former member of the defence forces Michael Hayes, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

Philip Ambrose, (43), no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Sean Gillane at the Central Criminal Court in Limerick today.

“I plead not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter,” Ambrose told the court when arraigned on the murder charge.

The plea was accepted by the prosecuting barrister for the State, senior counsel Michael Delaney, who said he would be canvassing Hayes’s family to provide victim impact statements to the court.

Ambrose was remanded in continuing custody to appear in court again next Friday to receive a date for his sentence hearing.

Ambrose was previously flagged in court for a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged with Michael Hayes’s murder.

Hayes, a native of Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, Limerick, was found with critical injuries outside his home, at St Michael’s Court, Watergate, Limerick City.

He was assisted by neighbours and rushed to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

When originally charged by gardaí with the murder, Ambrose did not make any reply. The court heard Ambrose had been unemployed and in receipt of a disability allowance.

Hayes was a retired member of the 12th Infantry Battalion Defence Forces, Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick, and a former member of Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) Post 6.

Following his death, Hayes’s “heartbroken” family thanked his neighbours in Watergate “especially Vinny Lee” for their “prompt action” in going to assist him on the night.

Funeral

Retired members of the defence forces and United Nations performed a guard of honour at Hayes’s funeral mass, held at St John’s Cathedral, and his coffin was draped in the tricolour signifying his career in the army.

In an emotional tribute at the mass, one of Hayes’ four sons told mourners that his father “brought smiles, told stories, made memories” for him and his siblings.

“But behind the craic and the spoofs, was a man with a heart of gold,” they said.

“He would help anybody – no hesitation, no questions asked. If you needed him, he was there. That kind of loyalty and kindness is rare, and he gave it so freely.”

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“He loved the drink, a laugh, and being around people. More than that, he loved his family, his friends, and his community, and we loved him deeply and truly.”

Hayes’ son also said that it was “impossible to come to terms with how his life ended”, but he added, “we will carry his spirit”.

“He was 72 years old when his life was taken from us, far too soon, and in the most cruel and senseless way,” he said.

“None of us will ever understand it, but what we do understand is the impact he made while he was here, and that’s what we’re here to remember.”

He described his late father as “an unforgettable man” and “a proper character” well loved to play jokes on his friends and family.

“If you knew him, you’d know he was some man to make up a story, and not just any story, a full-blown ‘Mikey spoof’”.

“He could spin a tail from nothing, and he’d have you in stitches before you realised half of it was made up.”

“But the magic was you didn’t care, because when Mikey told a story, you listened and you laughed.”

“That was Mikey’s gift. He didn’t need a stage, a microphone, all he needed was a crowd, a bit of attention, and maybe a pint, and he was away.”

“He brought joy into every room, just being just by being in it.”

Hayes was also “known by many for his time selling ice-cream at the football matches and concerts”.

“That’s where you’d find him with a cheeky grin, a quick joke, and a ‘99 in each hand.”

“Those weren’t just work shifts, they were his adventures.”

A nephew of Hayes told how he had been “a gentleman”.

The Garryowen Residents Association also paid tribute to Hayes, formerly of Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, describing him as “an extremely pleasant, gentle person”.

Others told how Hayes “did not have a bad bone in his body”.

“He was a pure gentleman who had a heart of gold,” they added.