Roll out of Covid-19 booster jabs to start next week, HSE CEO says

THE ROLLOUT OF the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for vulnerable people will get underway from next week, HSE chief Paul Reid has confirmed.

Reid said the programme will run for an estimated five to six weeks, with the first appointments to be issued by the HSE next Wednesday.

“People will start to get appointments, they will be contacted by us, and the pathway for them to get a vaccination will be clarified then as well,” he told Morning Ireland.

“If people are not contacted, it most likely is an indication that they’re not in that higher risk category.

He said the identification process is complex and “not a simple list we can take off a shelf”.

“The parameters will simply be who are the people who ho do not have the immunity offered by two doses…so it will be guided by our clinical teams.”

He added that people will “most likely” be directed to a vaccination centre for their third jab, while in certain cases GPs will be tasked with administering the booster shot.

The booster dose can be given after an interval of six months after the primary vaccination course was completed.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19 be given to over 65s living in residential care and anyone over the age of 80, earlier this month. That advice was extended to immunocompromised people aged 12 and over.

NIAC recommended a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine for the two groups, even if their first vaccine was an adeno-viral vector like AstraZeneca.