This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shopping returns in Ireland, New Zealand eradicates virus and global death toll passes 400,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

The latest news on the coronavirus today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 8 Jun 2020, 8:03 AM
24 minutes ago 2,500 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5117149

coronavirus-sun-jun-7-2020 Mark Herghelejiu (6) eats an ice cream on Moore Street in Dublin. Source: PA Images

TODAY IS ANOTHER big day in this country’s journey through the Covid-19 pandemic. 

With non-essential retail shops closed across the country for the past 10 weeks, they are reopening today as part of Phase 2 of the government’s roadmap. 

The new phase is an accelerated version of the plan as originally announced at the beginning of last month, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar declaring it as ‘Phase Two Plus’. 

Today’s Covid-19 main points

Ireland

WORLD

  • Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000.
  • Brazil has the world’s third-highest dead toll — more than 36,000 dead — and deaths are rising sharply in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador and Chile.
  • Late yesterday, the US daily death toll stood at 691, the lowest it had been in a week.
  • New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported today that the final person known to have been infected had recovered.
  • Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force from today, but the measures do not apply to travellers from Ireland. (BBC News
  • The EU is set to unveil a package of measures to better combat child sex abuse after online demand for illegal content involving minors soared during the coronavirus lockdowns. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie