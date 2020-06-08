Shopping returns in Ireland, New Zealand eradicates virus and global death toll passes 400,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

TODAY IS ANOTHER big day in this country’s journey through the Covid-19 pandemic.
With non-essential retail shops closed across the country for the past 10 weeks, they are reopening today as part of Phase 2 of the government’s roadmap.
The new phase is an accelerated version of the plan as originally announced at the beginning of last month, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar declaring it as ‘Phase Two Plus’.
Today’s Covid-19 main points
Ireland
- Here’s what’s allowed from today as Phase Two of the ‘accelerated’ roadmap kicks in.
- Some public transport providers are to return to pre-pandemic levels of frequency with increased numbers of commuters expected.
- One further person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed yesterday evening.
- The Irish Hairdressers Federation has today published guidelines which it says will allow hair salons to reopen safely in three weeks’ time. Under the current plan, hairdressers are to remain shut until 20 July.
- As shops reopen in the Republic, most are remaining closed in Northern Ireland but some weddings may take place.
- Dublin department stores Brown Thomas and Arnotts are to fully reopen from Wednesday while shopping centres will reopen from this day next week.
WORLD
- Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000.
- Brazil has the world’s third-highest dead toll — more than 36,000 dead — and deaths are rising sharply in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador and Chile.
- Late yesterday, the US daily death toll stood at 691, the lowest it had been in a week.
- New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported today that the final person known to have been infected had recovered.
- Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force from today, but the measures do not apply to travellers from Ireland. (BBC News)
- The EU is set to unveil a package of measures to better combat child sex abuse after online demand for illegal content involving minors soared during the coronavirus lockdowns.
