Monday 8 June, 2020
Coronavirus: Four deaths and nine new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures have been released by the Department of Health.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Jun 2020, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 31,566 Views 50 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further four patients have died as a result of Covid-19 and that there are nine new cases confirmed in Ireland.

Today marked the start of Phase Two. The government is stressing that, while restrictions on travel and on many activities have been eased, people should “stay local”. You can read exactly what restrictions have been eased here

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, gave details of the new cases today. But the daily briefings have now stopped. Instead, updates will be given every Monday and Thursday. 

As of midnight on 7 June, there is now a total of 25,207 confirmed cases here and 1,683 people have died.  

Despite the low numbers, Dr Holohan said that the “mission has not been accomplished” and urged the public to adhere to the guidelines set out. 

The following is a breakdown of 25,198 cases which have been analysed by medics: 

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

Dr Ronan Glynn, who is the deputy chief medical officer said that “last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences flu-like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay.” 

