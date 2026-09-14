Sisters injured in M9 crash say they are 'getting stronger as the days go by'

THREE SISTERS WHO were seriously injured last month when their car was hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way have said that they are “getting stronger as the days go by”.

Sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella (30s), their younger sister Ella Hendricken (20s), and their seven-year-old nephew were on their way to the airport when their car was hit head-on by a BMW that was being driven the wrong direction on the motorway.

They were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe, set up by their friend Bryan Curley, has so far raised over €822,000.

In an update posted today, the sisters said that they wanted to “say thank you”.

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“We are continuing to take things one day at a time and are getting stronger as the days go by. We’re incredibly grateful for all the kindness, messages and support that have been shown to us and our family.

“The past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for all of us, but the support we’ve received from so many people has meant more than we could ever put into words.

“To every person who has donated, shared the fundraiser, sent a message or simply kept us and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”

They said that the generosity and kindness has been “overwhelming”, they are “incredibly grateful”.

They said that they are continuing to “focus on getting stronger” and are “taking each day as it comes”.

Five teenage boys that were in the car that was driving the wrong way were killed at the scene.