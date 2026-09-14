Frank Proudfoot pictured outside court in August. Irishphotodesk.ie
Courts

Dublin man (70) sent for trial accused of laundering over €55k in crime proceeds

The accused had no legal representation present because of an ongoing dispute between solicitors over legal aid reforms.
1.32pm, 14 Sep 2026
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A 70-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man has been sent forward for trial on money laundering allegations involving more than €55,000.

Frank Proudfoot, of Montpelier Park, North Circular Road, Dublin 7, was charged in August over alleged crime proceeds totalling €55,525 and £4,340 (€5,000) at Richmond Hall, Richmond Road, Dublin 3, on 10 June 2022.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court on Monday when gardaí served him with a book of evidence. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment.

Jude Michele Finan notified him that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence, she ordered gardaí to provide the accused with copies of interview videos.

She then granted a return for trial order, sending him forward on bail to the next sittings of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on 29 October next.

Earlier, Detective Garda Pat Hearne, attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. He said Proudfoot made no reply when charged at the Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin.

The accused had no legal representation present because of an ongoing dispute between solicitors over legal aid reforms.

Gardaí raised no objection to bail, which was granted on Proudfoot’s own bond of €100, with no cash lodgement required.

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