'Living in another world': Irish politicians divided over von der Leyen's latest EU vision

IRISH POLITICIANS HAVE delivered sharply contrasting verdicts on Ursula von der Leyen’s State of the Union address, with Tánaiste Simon Harris hailing its ambition while Sinn Féin MEP Kathleen Funchion accused the European Commission President of “living in another world”.

The European Commission President’s speech in Strasbourg this morning drew mixed reactions from Irish politicians, with Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews welcoming a proposed new relationship with Canada and Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin criticising her response to Gaza.

Von der Leyen outlined plans for an EU-wide emergency security mechanism, closer ties with Canada and new restrictions on children’s access to social media.

Security and neutrality

Harris described the address as “probably one of the most consequential and ambitious State of the Union speeches delivered in a very sustained period of time”.

However, he said the government would need to examine the details of von der Leyen’s proposal to allow any EU member state to trigger emergency security talks over incidents such as sabotage or drone incursions.

“The devil is always in the detail,” he said.

Harris stressed that Ireland’s military non-alignment “won’t change”, but said the country was not immune from cyber, maritime or drone threats.

He described cooperation and information-sharing with European partners as “a good thing”.

Funchion was more sceptical of the proposals, questioning whether closer EU defence cooperation could undermine Ireland’s neutrality.

“From what I’ve heard, it doesn’t seem like something I would favour,” she said, adding that she wanted to see further details.

The Sinn Féin MEP also criticised the speech’s emphasis on defence at a time when households were struggling with energy bills and housing costs.

“I really felt today that she’s living in another world,” she told The Journal.

“If you’re a normal person at home watching this, has she spoken to you? Has she spoken about any of the concerns that people have at the moment?”

Canada and Gaza

Von der Leyen’s proposal to explore Canada becoming the EU’s first associate member received a standing ovation from MEPs, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney watching from the chamber.

Andrews described the offer as “possibly historic” and said the economic benefits for Ireland “could be vast”.

“The Irish economic success in attracting US FDI investment could be replicated with Canadian investment,” Andrews said.

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He called for freer work and travel arrangements between Canada and the EU, while warning that existing EU candidate countries, including Ukraine, must not be forgotten.

Ó Ríordáin also welcomed the Canadian proposal, saying it should prompt Ireland to reconsider its economic dependence on the United States.

“If Canada can reimagine its relationship with the EU, then why is Ireland still overly dependent on this relationship with the US and this particularly destructive administration?” he asked.

However, the Labour MEP said von der Leyen should have gone further on Gaza and housing.

He welcomed her description of housing as a right but said her remarks on Gaza felt “tokenistic”.

Funchion similarly criticised the contrast between von der Leyen’s language on Ukraine and Palestine.

“If you look at the language that she uses in relation to Russia’s war on Ukraine, it’s a lot stronger,” she said.

“That’s all correct. But why are we not saying the same in relation to Palestine?”

‘Watershed moment’ for online safety

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher welcomed von der Leyen’s announcement that the Commission will propose an EU Kids Act on Thursday, including a social media ban for under-13s and restrictions on accounts for children aged 13 and 14.

“This is a watershed moment for social media and child protection in the European Union,” he said.

“Crucially, the purpose of this is not to restrict access of children to social media platforms, it’s about restricting social media platforms’ access to our children.”

Ó Ríordáin also welcomed the proposals, saying he was pleased the emphasis was on social media companies rather than children and their parents.

Harris said he hoped the announcement would be remembered as a “landmark day for child safety” and confirmed that Ireland would prioritise progressing relevant measures during its EU presidency.

What did other European Parliament parties think?

The address also drew criticism from several of the European Parliament’s political groups. Von der Leyen belongs to the centre-right European People’s Party.

The Left accused her of failing to announce concrete measures on living costs and housing, while the Socialists and Democrats (S&Ds) called for stronger action on energy bills, workers’ rights and Gaza.

The European Conservatives and Reformists welcomed her tougher approach to migration but criticised the emphasis on decarbonisation.

Its co-chair Nicola Procaccini also questioned why Canada was being considered for associate membership ahead of the UK.

“Is it possible that Britain does not take precedence as an associate member?” he asked.