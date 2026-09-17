Liam Neeson, Siobhán McSweeney and men's Mayo team among guests on tomorrow’s Late Late Show

THE LATEST SEASON of The Late Late Show returns to our screens on Friday night and the guests to bring in the new season will include Traitors host Siobhán McSweeney and members of the All-Ireland winning Mayo team.

Actors Liam Neeson and Caitríona Balfe will also appear, while The Script will perform live.

An RTÉ spokesperson said there will also be a “very exciting Toy Show announcement that you won’t want to miss”.

McSweeney will join Kielty to discuss the latest season of the hit show The Traitors Ireland, which is nearing its conclusion.

A spokesperson said she’ll tell Kielty “why she rules the castle with an iron fist as Lady Muck”.

Siobhán McSweeney RTÉ RTÉ

McSweeney will also be joined in studio by some of the banished and murdered players from this year’s series.

Elsewhere, members of the men’s Mayo team and manager Andy Moran will share what life has been like since their All-Ireland victory which broke the famous curse.

Andy Moran with his family and the Sam Maguire Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Kobe McDonald will be among the players in the studio, while Aidan O’Shea will reflect on what the win meant for him.

Balfe meanwhile will appear to talk about her role in Sense and Sensibility - a new take on Jane Austen’s story of love and sisterhood.

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The Monaghan woman will chat about her attraction to period drama, as well as the bond with her co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles.

Caitríona Balfe Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She’ll also discuss saying goodbye to Outlander this year after eight seasons and why filming Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is still one of her proudest experiences.

Neeson meanwhile will appear alongside historian Catherine Corless to talk about their new film, The Lost Children of Tuam.

Liam Neeson Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Neeson is one of the producers of the film and will talk about why he feels Corless’s story had to be heard.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said Corless will “discuss how the fight for the truth is still ongoing”.

Historian Catherine Corless pictured at Tuam cemetery Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And to top it all off, following the release of their album The User’s Guide To Being Human, The Script will appear in the studio for some live music and a chat.

Danny O’Donoghue will discuss his marriage, how he continues to honour the memory of deceased bandmate Mark Sheehan through music and what fans can expect as the band prepare for a new world tour.

The Script's Danny O'Donoghue Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Late Late Show will air on Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.