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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MICHAEL HEALY-RAE: A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of the Kerry TD while Healy-Rae was sitting in his car in Dublin.
2. #MILITARY SPENDING: The government has signed an order to buy French military radar systems for up to half a billion euro.
3. #EUROVISION BOYCOTT: Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, with RTÉ confirming that it will also refuse to broadcast the competition.
4. #DÁIL RETURNS: Sweden’s prime minister has resigned as his right-wing bloc clears the way for the centre-left after the country’s election.
5. #POLITICS BY NUMBERS: Our columnist Gavan Reilly looks at how a million people can now vote in Seanad elections following campaigning by a little-known former college student – but these new voters aren’t signing up.
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