#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 5,483 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By TheJournal.ie team Friday 12 Nov 2021, 5:13 PM
24 minutes ago 33,142 Views 85 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5599663
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 5,483 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, marking the fifth highest daily figure in the country to date. 

As of 8am today, there were 549 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 96 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 3,680 new cases of Covid-19, 543 people with the virus in hospital and 97 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed on Wednesday that there were 74 deaths notified to them in the previous week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,566.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed today occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.

“Today we are reporting one of our highest ever daily figures of confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age-groups across the population,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said. 

“As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission,” Dr Holohan said. 

“Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned.”

He said the following simple measures can reduce this risk:

  • Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds
  • Wear a mask correctly
  • Meet outside if possible
  • Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces
  • Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene

“Vaccines remain extraordinarily effective against severe disease, and the vast majority of people with Covid-19 are experiencing mild symptoms,” Dr Holohan said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“However, the outcome for any one individual who is diagnosed with Covid-19 is uncertain and it remains vital that we all continue to adhere to the public health advice in order to protect ourselves and our families,” he said. 

“There are currently 549 people in hospital, 96 people are receiving critical care and this disease continues to have a very significant impact on families, communities and across the health service.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should assume that you have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test. Do not assume that it’s just a cough or a cold.”

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (85)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie