Coronavirus: 5,483 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 5,483 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, marking the fifth highest daily figure in the country to date.

As of 8am today, there were 549 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 96 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 3,680 new cases of Covid-19, 543 people with the virus in hospital and 97 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed on Wednesday that there were 74 deaths notified to them in the previous week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,566.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed today occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.

“Today we are reporting one of our highest ever daily figures of confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age-groups across the population,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission,” Dr Holohan said.

“Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned.”

He said the following simple measures can reduce this risk:

Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds

Wear a mask correctly

Meet outside if possible

Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene

“Vaccines remain extraordinarily effective against severe disease, and the vast majority of people with Covid-19 are experiencing mild symptoms,” Dr Holohan said.

“However, the outcome for any one individual who is diagnosed with Covid-19 is uncertain and it remains vital that we all continue to adhere to the public health advice in order to protect ourselves and our families,” he said.

“There are currently 549 people in hospital, 96 people are receiving critical care and this disease continues to have a very significant impact on families, communities and across the health service.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should assume that you have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test. Do not assume that it’s just a cough or a cold.”