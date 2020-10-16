#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Covid-19: Level 4 is now in effect in counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan

All other counties are at Level 3.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Oct 2020, 12:10 AM
19 minutes ago 909 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5234643
A garda checkpoint in Bridgend as part of efforts to monitor public health compliance.
Image: Twitter
A garda checkpoint in Bridgend as part of efforts to monitor public health compliance.
A garda checkpoint in Bridgend as part of efforts to monitor public health compliance.
Image: Twitter

COUNTIES CAVAN, DONEGAL and Monaghan are now under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions after the government’s announcement from Tuesday has come into effect.

The move to the second-highest level of the Living with Covid-19 plan was confirmed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said it would begin from midnight of this morning until Tuesday 10 November.

It comes after after the Northern Ireland Executive introduced its own tough new measures earlier this week. 

The move to Level 4 has a range of implications for people living in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, significantly meaning that only essential retail outlets are to remain open.

Another significant change that occurs under Level 4 is that weddings are to be reduced to just six guests, from 25 at Level 3. 

On weddings, the Taoiseach said the reduction in number will not come into effect until after this coming weekend.

The 23 other counties under Level 3 are now also now facing tougher restrictions, with the mixing of different households in peoples’ homes banned under the updated guidance

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while the move to Level 4 was a “bitter blow” for the counties involved, everyone needed to adhere to the same advice around staying safe. 

Related Reads

15.10.20 Outbreak of Covid-19 among residents and staff at Dublin nursing home
15.10.20 Data in detail: Over 100,000 tests, 238 hospitalised cases, a rising 5-day incidence

“Whether we’re at Level 1,2,3,4,5 or 26, if people aren’t doing what they need to do, it’s not going to work,” Varadkar said. 

Dublin has been at Level 3 for almost a month, with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan saying last night that an initial slowdown in the growth rate in Dublin appears to have reversed.

“We saw an impact on the growth rate that Dublin was experiencing beforehand, and it did reduce but we have seen in recent days further escalation in the number of cases in Dublin,” he said.

Holohan also said that some consideration is being given to developing guidance on social bubbles, so people living along or single parents aren’t left isolated.  

Since Tuesday’s announcement, increased focus is being placed on employers to encourage employees to work from home if possible, with the Taoiseach saying we need to “go back to remote working”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We need a communication strategy to employers, absolutely a change of tone to say that in nearly all circumstances, bar where it is totally necessary, people have to work from home if that is possible,” Labour leader Alan Kelly has said.

Yesterday evening, 1,205 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland with the NPHET saying that there was evidence the epidemic here was accelerating.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie