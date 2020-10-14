Here's how weddings will be affected under Level 4

WEDDINGS WITH UP to 25 attendees can go ahead this weekend in the three counties being place until Level 4, the government has confirmed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced this evening that counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan are to be moved to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

The rest of the country is to remain at Level 3 restrictions but the move in three of the border counties comes as the Northern Ireland Executive introduced its own tough new measures.

The move to Level 4 for these counties will come into effect from tomorrow at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday 10 November.

Level 4 restrictions are significantly more strict than Level 3 in that most places are closed and visiting other households is not recommended.

From Monday, 19 October, weddings may continue but with a limit of six guests for ceremony and reception. Guests cannot leave their county to attend a wedding.

However, the government has agreed that weddings planned for 16-18 October may go ahead as originally planned up to a limit of 25 guests.

The three counties have the highest 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 in the country, with Cavan’s rate at 571, for Monaghan’s at 360, and Donegal’s at 353. The national 14-day incidence is 190.

Speaking about the restrictions imposed by the Northern Executive during a speech announcing the measures tonight, the Taoiseach said “the virus pays no heed to borders”.

“The picture emerging in the three border counties is also very worrying,” he added.

“This [news] will be difficult news for many people and many businesses.”

With reporting by Stephen McDermott