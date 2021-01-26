It’s another significant day in the country’s response to Covid-19.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE CABINET IS meeting this morning and is expected to confirm an extension of Covid-19 restrictions until 5 March.
Further tightening of incoming travel will also be confirmed, including mandatory quarantine for arrivals from “high risk areas” and those without a negative PCR test.
The moves comes as the UK introduces similar quarantine measures and against the backdrop of greater public pressure here to suppress virus rates.
An official announcement is expected at about 3.30 pm, so follow all the developments here.
The move towards mandatory quarantining among a number of nations, including Ireland and the UK, comes amid increasing concern about the spread of new variants of Covid-19.
The variant that was first identified in the UK is on its way to becoming in the dominant strain here and has been seen to be particularly infectious.
Opposition parties, such as People Before Profit and the Social Democrats, have long been arguing for a so-called ‘zero Covid’ approach, which uses lockdowns to drive Covid-19 to very low levels and then use quarantine to keep it from re-entering the country.
The government has frequently dismissed this as unworkable in the Irish context given the county’s connectivity with other EU member states and the porous Northern Ireland border.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also pointed out that NPHET has never argued for such an approach.
The idea of mandatory hotel quarantine has been long recommended by NPHET, however. As far back as last July Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said it would be “desirable”.
After the Cabinet sub-committee meeting, Tánaitse Leo Varadkar went on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live and laid out the thinking behind the government’s decision.
Varadkar has previously voiced his concerns about the feasibility of mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals and said last night that if it was introduced it would probably be in place “for at least a year” because “it’s hard to reverse”.
The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says if the Government introduced mandatory quarantining, it would probably be for a year. Summer holidays and seeing relatives next Christmas "would be off the agenda" #cblive #ZeroCovid #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/N0J9gOAG5f— Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) January 25, 2021
One of the things that’s changed in those long eleven months is the development of the government’s new Covid-19 Sub-Committee, which is chaired by the Taoiseach.
It means that any of the big decision are usually taken before a full meeting of Cabinet where they effectively get the final sign-off.
It’s possible that Cabinet may tweak some of the plans from the sub-committee yesterday but it’s also unlikely.
Our political correspondent Christina Finn has a good summary here of what was agreed yesterday:
Good morning, Rónán Duffy here to guide you through all the developments on another significant day in this country’s response to Covid-19.
Eleven months ago the debate was around an Ireland-Italy Six Nations match and the difficulty in stopping people arriving from abroad, so much has changed in the interim but now we may actually see people being held in hotels.
There’s also the small matter of a million school students who are still trying to learn from home and what the next couple of months will look like for them.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (12)