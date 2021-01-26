1 min ago

The move towards mandatory quarantining among a number of nations, including Ireland and the UK, comes amid increasing concern about the spread of new variants of Covid-19.

The variant that was first identified in the UK is on its way to becoming in the dominant strain here and has been seen to be particularly infectious.

Opposition parties, such as People Before Profit and the Social Democrats, have long been arguing for a so-called ‘zero Covid’ approach, which uses lockdowns to drive Covid-19 to very low levels and then use quarantine to keep it from re-entering the country.

The government has frequently dismissed this as unworkable in the Irish context given the county’s connectivity with other EU member states and the porous Northern Ireland border.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also pointed out that NPHET has never argued for such an approach.

The idea of mandatory hotel quarantine has been long recommended by NPHET, however. As far back as last July Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said it would be “desirable”.