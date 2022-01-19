#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Coronavirus: 12,138 new cases announced in Ireland, with 52 deaths notified in the past week

910 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 90 in intensive care.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 37,565 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5658892
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leon Farrell
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leon Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 6,843 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 5,295 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Monday.

As of 8am this morning, 910 people were in hospital with the virus, 90 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 52 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,087. 

Yesterday, there were 5,767 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR, there were 5,916 cases by antigen, with 979 people in hospital and 93 in ICU. 

Last Wednesday, NPHET said that there had been 83 deaths notified in the previous seven days.

The public health advice team is due to issue its latest guidance to government tomorrow. 

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

