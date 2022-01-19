Coronavirus: 12,138 new cases announced in Ireland, with 52 deaths notified in the past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 6,843 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 5,295 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Monday.

As of 8am this morning, 910 people were in hospital with the virus, 90 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 52 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,087.

Yesterday, there were 5,767 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR, there were 5,916 cases by antigen, with 979 people in hospital and 93 in ICU.

Last Wednesday, NPHET said that there had been 83 deaths notified in the previous seven days.

The public health advice team is due to issue its latest guidance to government tomorrow.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan has said he is hoping for an end to the 8pm curfew on hospitality by next week, prompting a vintners group to say it would make every effort to provide later opening this weekend if given the green light by government.