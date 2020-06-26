Phase Three to go ahead as planned, and worrying surge in US cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

Tubers prepare to float on the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, yesterday.

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,405, while the death toll is now 1,727.

More than a third of new cases reported in the past 14 days have involved people under the age of 35.

Internationally, Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as the US is experiencing some of its highest infection rates since the start of the pandemic.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: