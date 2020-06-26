This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 June, 2020
Phase Three to go ahead as planned, and worrying surge in US cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Jun 2020, 7:59 AM
Tubers prepare to float on the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, yesterday.
Image: Eric Gay/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Eric Gay/AP/Press Association Images

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,405, while the death toll is now 1,727.

More than a third of new cases reported in the past 14 days have involved people under the age of 35.

Internationally, Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as the US is experiencing some of its highest infection rates since the start of the pandemic.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • One further death and 11 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the latest figures.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given the green light for Phase Three of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to go ahead as planned on Monday. 
  • The government has announced that face coverings will be mandatory on public transport.
  • An exception will be made to the 50-person limit for mass gatherings in Phase Three, it has been confirmed. 
  • In the latest episode of The Explainer, we examine how likely people are to catch Covid-19 in Ireland right now.

  • Social distancing is to be reduced to from two metres to one in Northern Ireland.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as the US hits some of its highest infection rates since the start of the pandemic.
  • The majority of children and adolescents experience mild symptoms when diagnosed with Covid-19 and only a small number die from the disease, according to a new study published in the Lancet Journal. 
  • The number of Covid-19 cases globally has now surpassed 9.4 million, while over 482,000 people have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.  

