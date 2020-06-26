Phase Three to go ahead as planned, and worrying surge in US cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Department of Health also said a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,405, while the death toll is now 1,727.
More than a third of new cases reported in the past 14 days have involved people under the age of 35.
Internationally, Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as the US is experiencing some of its highest infection rates since the start of the pandemic.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- One further death and 11 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the latest figures.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given the green light for Phase Three of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to go ahead as planned on Monday.
- The government has announced that face coverings will be mandatory on public transport.
- An exception will be made to the 50-person limit for mass gatherings in Phase Three, it has been confirmed.
- In the latest episode of The Explainer, we examine how likely people are to catch Covid-19 in Ireland right now.
-
Social distancing is to be reduced to from two metres to one in Northern Ireland.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as the US hits some of its highest infection rates since the start of the pandemic.
- The majority of children and adolescents experience mild symptoms when diagnosed with Covid-19 and only a small number die from the disease, according to a new study published in the Lancet Journal.
- The number of Covid-19 cases globally has now surpassed 9.4 million, while over 482,000 people have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.
