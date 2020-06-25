This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
The Explainer: How likely are you to catch Covid-19 in Ireland right now?

Is it ‘a one in a million chance’? That’s what we’re asking today.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 7:00 PM
Image: RollingNews
Image: RollingNews

AS WE PREPARE to move into Phase 3, there are many questions we’re asking about the coronavirus.

One of the big ones is: what is my chance of catching Covid-19 right now?

Last week, Professor Sam McConkey told RTÉ presenter Brendan O’Connor that the virus is circulating at a “one in a million” level in the community. But what does that mean for now – and the future?

These topics are what we’re looking at in the latest episode of our weekly podcast The Explainer.

In this episode, Professor Paul Moynagh, Head of the Department of Biology at Maynooth University and Director of the Human Health Research Institute, joins us to discuss how we can start to figure out how common Covid-19 is in Ireland right now.

He also explains what studies will help us learn the true number of people infected – and tells us the most important things to bear in mind during phase three.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was Professor Paul Moynagh. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

