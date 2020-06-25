The Explainer: How likely are you to catch Covid-19 in Ireland right now?

AS WE PREPARE to move into Phase 3, there are many questions we’re asking about the coronavirus.

One of the big ones is: what is my chance of catching Covid-19 right now?

Last week, Professor Sam McConkey told RTÉ presenter Brendan O’Connor that the virus is circulating at a “one in a million” level in the community. But what does that mean for now – and the future?

These topics are what we’re looking at in the latest episode of our weekly podcast The Explainer.

In this episode, Professor Paul Moynagh, Head of the Department of Biology at Maynooth University and Director of the Human Health Research Institute, joins us to discuss how we can start to figure out how common Covid-19 is in Ireland right now.

He also explains what studies will help us learn the true number of people infected – and tells us the most important things to bear in mind during phase three.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was Professor Paul Moynagh. Design by Palash Somani.