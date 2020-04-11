Measures in place for three more weeks, US sees 2,000 deaths in one day: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE CURRENT MEASURES to restrict movement among the public have been extended, as expected, for a further three-and-a-half weeks.
As expected, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday announced that while progress has been made in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, an extension of the measures is required for another period of time.
A total of 8,089 people in Ireland are known to have contracted the virus to date – based on the total number of positive tests received by the Department of Health.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Restrictions on public movement and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 are to remain in place until Tuesday 5 May.
- Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died along with 480 new cases of the virus.
- Gardaí are continuing to man checkpoints across the country, urging people to stay at home if possible this weekend as efforts to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread continue.
- People around Ireland are today being asked to shine a light in their windows as part of a national initiative to honour all the sick, those who have lost their lives, frontline staff and healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The Leaving Certificate has been postponed until late July or August because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Junior Cert has been cancelled this year.
- EU finance ministers this week agreed to a €500 billion rescue deal for European countries badly hit by the coronavirus epidemic.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:
- There have been 8,958 hospital deaths from Covid-19 coronavirus in the UK.
- The worldwide death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has passed 100,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
- The United States has become the first country in the world to have more than 2,000 deaths from coronavirus in a 24-hour period.
