This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin criticises NI health minister's 'unilateral' request for British army's help to battle coronavirus

Sinn Féin have accused Robin Swann of the UUP of “unilaterally” requesting the help of the British army without consulting the Stormont Executive first.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 16,077 Views 99 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072639
Image: PA
Image: PA

SINN FÉIN HAS criticised Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann for “unilaterally” requesting help from the British army in tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

There had been reports that Robin Swann had requested the help of the British Army last night, after writing a letter to Brandon Lewis at the Northern Ireland Office.

It’s understood that the British Army’s help had been requested to move ventilators between hospitals, and with technical assistance on the development of healthcare facilities in the event of a surge of cases.

These are known as ‘Nightingale’ facilities, which are the UK’s temporary healthcare centres to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases.

There are 107 deaths related to Covid-19, and 1,717 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said that the party’s objection is not to the request for help.

The British Army has been called in to assist the public in Northern Ireland previously, for example, to drop food to those who had been snowed in during storms.

Instead, the party is dismayed that other members of the Northern Ireland Executive were not consulted on such a sensitive matter. The request was reportedly made hours after the Executive met yesterday.

Sinn Féin’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill said: “I have been informed that the Minister for Health Robin Swann has unilaterally and without consultation with Executive colleagues requested limited assistance from the British Army.

Sinn Féin has made it clear we will not rule out any measure necessary to save lives, protect the public and tackle the spread of coronavirus.
However, no proposal to use British military personnel in the North for roles normally performed by civilians has come before the Executive. 

O’Neill has written to the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis. 

“Sinn Féin is seeking an urgent meeting with the health minister, on his failure to consult ministerial colleagues at yesterday’s Executive meeting,” she said.

The party is also to seek meetings with Brandom Lewis, Tanáiste Simon Coveney, and the PSNI, “given the seriousness of a decision to bring in the British military”.

“The health minister has a responsibility to exhaust all options, including the use of other blue light public services and civilian contractors, to ensure that ventilators and life saving equipment are moved swiftly to where they are needed most,” she said. 

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has been requested for comment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (99)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie