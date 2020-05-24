13 more deaths in Ireland and NY's daily death toll falls below 100: Today's Covid-19 main points

eople walk on new pedestrian lanes on Chesterfield Avenue in Dublin's Phoenix Park

HEALTH OFFICIALS YESTERDAY confirmed a further 13 have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 76 cases of the virus have also been confirmed here.

There have now been a total 1,604 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of coronavirus here.

Yesterday afternoon, HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, urged the public to “hold firm” over Covid-19 restriction measures.

He acknowledged that the public are worried about jobs and bills, but added that there “are bright days ahead”.

Internationally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack his closest aide after allegations that Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules for a second time.

Here are today's Covid-19 main points:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there will be no change to the two-metre social distancing guidelines.

The HSE is holding its weekly media briefing on Covid-19 at 11am this morning.

Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that people should not get ahead of themselves, as the country nears the end of the first week of Covid-19 restrictions being eased, RTÉ has reported.

has warned that people should not get ahead of themselves, as the country nears the end of the first week of Covid-19 restrictions being eased, RTÉ has reported. The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t ruined all independent bookshops, as the crisis shows just how hardy some of Ireland’s smaller operators can be.

Here are today's international Covid-19 points:

The number of deaths in New York state caused by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 84, the lowest one-day total since late March, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

French churches are preparing to hold their first Sunday masses in more than two months today after the government bowed to a ruling that they should be reopened.

are preparing to hold their first Sunday masses in more than two months today after the government bowed to a ruling that they should be reopened. Dozens of demonstrations have been held across Germany this weekend as part of a protest movement against Covid-19 lockdown measures.