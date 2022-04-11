Coronavirus: 12,208 new cases reported since Friday and 1,081 patients in hospital

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 1,715 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours.
In addition, on Saturday there were 2,756 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported while on Sunday there were 1,442 new PCR confirmed cases.
This leads to a total of 5,913 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland since Friday.
Additionally, there were 2,521 people who registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Friday, 1,725 on Saturday and 2,049 on Sunday.
This leads to a combined total of 12,208 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland since last Friday.
As of 8am this morning, there were 1,081 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 55 are in intensive care.
