Coronavirus: 12,208 new cases reported since Friday and 1,081 patients in hospital

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 1,715 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours.

In addition, on Saturday there were 2,756 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported while on Sunday there were 1,442 new PCR confirmed cases.

This leads to a total of 5,913 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland since Friday.

Additionally, there were 2,521 people who registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Friday, 1,725 on Saturday and 2,049 on Sunday.

This leads to a combined total of 12,208 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland since last Friday.

As of 8am this morning, there were 1,081 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 55 are in intensive care.