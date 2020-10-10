#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 10 October 2020
Two men arrested following protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin

Large crowds gathered around the Dáil this afternoon.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 7:23 PM
Gardaí at the demonstration today.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN, ONE in his 30s and the second in his 40s, have been arrested for public order offences during city centre protests in Dublin.

A demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions took place outside the Dáil this afternoon. Counter-demonstrators also gathered at the same location.

A full operation was in place from early morning involving up to 100 gardaí.

From approximately 12.30pm, two protest groups began assembling in the Molesworth Street/Kildare Street and St Stephens Green areas.

A Garda statement said: “Garda members were forced to intervene on a number of occasions during the course of the afternoon to keep opposing sides apart and maintain public safety before the groups eventually dispersed without any serious incident shortly after 3.30pm.

“An investigation focused on the organisers of both protests is now under way.”

There have been several recent protests against public health measures and the wearing of face coverings. Last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the “aggression” of such protests. 

Today, over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, prompting warnings from senior health officials about a “deteriorating” situation. 

Press Association

