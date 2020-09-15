This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taoiseach says he has 'deep concerns' about 'aggression' of weekend anti-mask protest

Hundreds of people attended a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Dublin on Saturday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 12:48 PM
Protesters in Dublin at the weekend.
Image: LEAH FARRELL
Image: LEAH FARRELL

THE TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin said he has “deep concerns” about the “aggression” of the anti-mask protest held in Dublin at the weekend. 

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in Dublin city centre to protest against Covid-19 public health measures and the wearing of face coverings.

Speaking to media today, Martin said: “It’s the aggression of the protests I would have deep concerns about, and that should stop.

You don’t need to be in other people’s faces about your opinion. You can have your opinions, you can have your views – but there was an aggression on display which I did not like in some quarters last week. 

Martin added that he has “no issue” with peaceful protests, but he said people don’t need to “aggressively impose them on others”. 

Gardaí are investigating the assault of an activist, following clashes between the anti-mask group and a counter-protest on Saturday. 

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also described as “deeply concerning” campaigns that threaten to erode trust and confidence in public health. 

Responding to TheJournal.ie on Saturday, he said: “In this global struggle, where all of us are taking unprecedented steps to limit the damage done by Covid-19, it’s deeply concerning to see any campaigns that threaten to erode trust and confidence in public health.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

