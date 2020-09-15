Taoiseach says he has 'deep concerns' about 'aggression' of weekend anti-mask protest

THE TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin said he has “deep concerns” about the “aggression” of the anti-mask protest held in Dublin at the weekend.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in Dublin city centre to protest against Covid-19 public health measures and the wearing of face coverings.

Speaking to media today, Martin said: “It’s the aggression of the protests I would have deep concerns about, and that should stop.

You don’t need to be in other people’s faces about your opinion. You can have your opinions, you can have your views – but there was an aggression on display which I did not like in some quarters last week.

Martin added that he has “no issue” with peaceful protests, but he said people don’t need to “aggressively impose them on others”.

Gardaí are investigating the assault of an activist, following clashes between the anti-mask group and a counter-protest on Saturday.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also described as “deeply concerning” campaigns that threaten to erode trust and confidence in public health.

Responding to TheJournal.ie on Saturday, he said: “In this global struggle, where all of us are taking unprecedented steps to limit the damage done by Covid-19, it’s deeply concerning to see any campaigns that threaten to erode trust and confidence in public health.”