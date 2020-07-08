Ireland's Covid-19 tracker app expected to reach 1 million users today

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that they expect 1 million people to have downloaded Ireland’s Covid-19 Tracker app by today – just over 24 hours after the app was first launched.

“By far the most successful launch of this app anywhere in the world,” Reid said on Twitter. “Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now.”

The app is intended to help contact tracing, particularly with people who aren’t family and friends. It uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

This isn’t technology that has been created for this purpose, so it’s uncertain exactly how effective it could be.

When you download it, the app will ask for permission to collect and share anonymous data in order to facilitate contact tracing. It will also ask for your phone number, age range, and the area you are in – though you don’t have to give those details.

Around 3.6 million people have a smart phone in Ireland, according to Statista, meaning that close to a third of that population will have downloaded the app.

For the app to be effective at helping with contact tracing, it needs to be downloaded by at least 60% of the population.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that as of 8am today, 865,000 people had downloaded the Covid-19 Tracker app.

“A HUGE act of solidarity. Thank you so much. Please take 2 minutes today. Please download the app & help us all keep each other safe.”

- with reporting from Dominic McGrath