This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Covid-19 tracker app expected to reach 1 million users today

For the app to be effective, it needs to be downloaded by at least 60% of the population.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 9,117 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144464
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that they expect 1 million people to have downloaded Ireland’s Covid-19 Tracker app by today – just over 24 hours after the app was first launched.

“By far the most successful launch of this app anywhere in the world,” Reid said on Twitter. “Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now.”

The app is intended to help contact tracing, particularly with people who aren’t family and friends. It uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

This isn’t technology that has been created for this purpose, so it’s uncertain exactly how effective it could be.

When you download it, the app will ask for permission to collect and share anonymous data in order to facilitate contact tracing. It will also ask for your phone number, age range, and the area you are in – though you don’t have to give those details.

Around 3.6 million people have a smart phone in Ireland, according to Statista, meaning that close to a third of that population will have downloaded the app.

Related Reads

07.07.20 HSE reports 250,000 downloads of new Covid-19 contact tracing app
07.07.20 'A powerful tool': How does the new Covid-19 contact tracing app work?
06.07.20 The HSE's Covid-19 tracing app went live this evening - here's what it looks like

For the app to be effective at helping with contact tracing, it needs to be downloaded by at least 60% of the population.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that as of 8am today, 865,000 people had downloaded the Covid-19 Tracker app. 

“A HUGE act of solidarity. Thank you so much. Please take 2 minutes today. Please download the app & help us all keep each other safe.”

- with reporting from Dominic McGrath

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie