#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

At least 20% of world population may not have access to Covid-19 vaccine until 2022, study warns

A second study estimates that 3.7 billion adults worldwide are willing to have a Covid-19 vaccine.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 6:10 AM
59 minutes ago 1,536 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5300722
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa

NEARLY A QUARTER of the world’s population may not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine until at least 2022, a study published in medical journal The BMJ has warned. 

A second study estimates that 3.7 billion adults worldwide are willing to have a Covid-19 vaccine, highlighting the importance of designing fair and equitable strategies to ensure that supply can meet demand, especially in low and middle income countries. 

Taken together, these findings suggest that the operational challenges of the global Covid-19 vaccine programme will be at least as difficult as the scientific challenges that came with their development. 

In the first study, researchers from the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health analysed pre-orders for Covid-19 vaccines ahead of their regulatory approval that had been publicly announced by countries around the world. 

By 15 November 2020, countries had reserved a total of 7.48 billion doses, or 3.76 billion courses from 13 manufacturers. 

Just over half (51%) of these doses will go to high income countries, which represent 14% of the world’s population, the authors said. 

Low and middle income countries will potentially have the remainder, despite these countries comprising more than 85% of the world’s population. 

If all these vaccine candidates were successfully scaled, the total projected manufacturing capacity would be 5.96 billion courses by the end of 2021, with prices ranging from €4.90 per course to has high as €60.87 per course. 

Up to 40% of the vaccine courses from these vaccine manufacturers might potentially remain for low- and middle-income countries. This will depend, in part, on how high-income countries share what they procure and whether the US and Russia participate in globally coordinated efforts, it was noted. 

However, the authors pointed out that even if all of these vaccine manufacturers were to succeed in reaching their maximum production capacity, at least a fifth of the world’s population would not have access to the vaccine until 2022. 

Related Reads

15.12.20 Here's what'll happen when you go to get your Covid-19 vaccine
15.12.20 Rollout plan: First vaccines possible by end of year, universities could be used as mass vaccination centres

“This study provides an overview of how high-income countries have secured future supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, but that access for the rest of the world is uncertain,” the authors wrote. 

“Governments and manufacturers might provide much needed assurances for equitable allocation of Covid-19 vaccines through greater transparency and accountability over these arrangements.” 

Second study

In the second study, researchers based in China and the US estimated target populations for whom vaccines would be required.

They found that target population sizes for Covid-19 vaccination vary widely by geographical region, vaccine objectives (such as maintaining core services, reducing severe Covid-19 and stopping virus transmission), and the impact of vaccine hesitancy in reducing demand. 

They pointed to evidence suggesting that around 68% of the global population (3.7 billion adults) is willing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They said their findings “provide an evidence base for global, regional and national vaccine prioritisation and allocation”. 

Both studies are observational and the authors have acknowledged the implications of uncertainty and incomplete information for their analyses. 

Nevertheless, these findings illustrate the considerable scale and complexity of manufacturing, purchasing, distributing and administering Covid-19 vaccines in a way that meets global needs, and does so equitably among nations and populations. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie