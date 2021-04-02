#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Friday 2 April 2021
Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 591 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Four deaths occurred in March, with four happening in February.

By Christina Finn Friday 2 Apr 2021, 4:09 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that eight more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the deaths recorded, four deaths occurred in March, and four in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 237,187.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,713.

Of today’s cases:

  • 292 are men / 295 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 264 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 30 March, 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 603,802 people have received their first dose
  • 236,759 people have received their second dose

Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

