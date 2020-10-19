Coronavirus: No deaths and 1,031 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

There is now a total of 50,993 cases of the virus confirmed in the country since the first case at the end of February.

In a statement, the Department said that no deaths had been confirmed. The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,852.

Of the cases notified today:

511 are men and 518 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 298 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The incidence rates by county are as follows:

Source: Department of Health

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said:

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

Related Read Cabinet considers imposing nationwide Level 5 restrictions for six weeks

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”

In Northern Ireland, a further 820 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, with a further six deaths.

Over 112,000 tests have been carried out in the past seven days, with 14,391 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Cabinet met today to discuss introducing further restrictions across the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended – for the second time this month – a move to Level 5 which would represent the most stringent measures similar to the lockdown earlier this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The government is expected to announce Level 5 restrictions later this evening, with schools expected to stay open.

With reporting from Sean Murray