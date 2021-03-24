Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 drops slightly to 325

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen slightly.

As of 8pm last night, there are currently 325 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country.

The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units currently stands at 76.

Health officials last night confirmed a further 371 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported 24 further deaths.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland went live yesterday morning.

The portal is available to access here. More information about mandatory quarantine can be found here.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from designated States after 4am this Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ countries.

On 26 February, Minister Donnelly designated an additional 13 countries and territories as “Category 2 Countries and Territories”. These countries/territories are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other currently on the list are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Latest figures show that between Monday, 15 March and Sunday, 21 March a total of 10,613 passengers arrived into Dublin Airport.

Of the 10,613 passengers, 5,919 were Irish residents and 4,694 were non-residents.

This marks an 88% decrease on passenger arrivals into Dublin Airport on the same period last year and a 96.4% decrease on 2019.

The latest figures available to the Department of Health as of 7 March is that 4,172 people have flown in from Category 2 high risk countries.

The Department of Justice said yesterday that around 1,000 home checks had been made on passengers arriving from these countries, meaning around one in four passengers are being followed up on by spot checks.