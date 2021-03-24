#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 drops slightly to 325

The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units currently stands at 76.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 7:37 AM
11 minutes ago 819 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5389974
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen slightly. 

As of 8pm last night, there are currently 325 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. 

The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units currently stands at 76. 

Health officials last night confirmed a further 371 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported 24 further deaths. 

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland went live yesterday morning. 

The portal is available to access here. More information about mandatory quarantine can be found here

All passengers arriving into Ireland from designated States after 4am this Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

Related Reads

23.03.21 Explainer: 26 bookings made so far today for mandatory hotel quarantine. Here's what you need to know
23.03.21 Taoiseach fails to give clarity to publicans on whether €9 meal rule will be scrapped for Summer 2021

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ countries.

On 26 February, Minister Donnelly designated an additional 13 countries and territories as “Category 2 Countries and Territories”. These countries/territories are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other currently on the list are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Latest figures show that between Monday, 15 March and Sunday, 21 March a total of 10,613 passengers arrived into Dublin Airport. 

Of the 10,613 passengers, 5,919 were Irish residents and 4,694 were non-residents. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This marks an 88% decrease on passenger arrivals into Dublin Airport on the same period last year and a 96.4% decrease on 2019. 

The latest figures available to the Department of Health as of 7 March is that 4,172 people have flown in from Category 2 high risk countries.

The Department of Justice said yesterday that around 1,000 home checks had been made on passengers arriving from these countries, meaning around one in four passengers are being followed up on by spot checks.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie