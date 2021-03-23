Online booking portal for Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine is now live

THE BOOKING PORTAL for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland is now live.

The portal is available to access here.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from designated States after 4am this Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ countries.

On 26 February, Minister Donnelly designated an additional 13 countries and territories as “Category 2 Countries and Territories”. These countries/territories are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other currently on the list are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The first facility that will be available to receive arriving travellers is the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry.

The Tifco Hotel Group has been appointed as the service provider to assist the State in delivering mandatory hotel quarantine.

Tifco Hotel Group will provide full board accommodation services to guests in facilities designated exclusively for the purpose of quarantine.

In addition, the service provider will provide ground transportation and security services, as well as health and wellbeing services for travellers, within their facilities.

Additional hotels from the group will be added as required to support the State in implementing this public health measure.

“The aim of this measure is to protect everyone – especially from challenges posed by new variants of concern,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted this morning.

“It will apply to all passengers travelling from designated States, including those who have transited through a port or airport in a designated State,” he said.

All passengers travelling to Ireland from designated States, including those who have transited through a port or airport in a designated State, even if they stay airside or portside, in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Ireland, must enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

This applies to all passengers who have been in, or transitioned through a designated State, regardless of nationality. The aim of this measure is to protect the population when there is a high risk of importation of infection from Covid-19 and from challenges posed by new variants of concern.

People must also enter mandatory hotel quarantine if, regardless of which country you arrive from (designated and non-designated states), they do not provide evidence that they have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before they arrive into Ireland.