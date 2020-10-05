Coalition leaders to meet Holohan to discuss Level 5 recommendation

THE COALITION LEADERS are set to meet Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan today to discuss NPHET’s recommendation that the entire country enter Level 5 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are set to discuss the recommendation with Holohan, who is returning to the role today.

The recommendation was made following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday evening as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise sharply across Ireland.

A NPHET source told TheJournal.ie the “projections are very bad” and there needs to be a “major shift”. They said that there has been a “big deterioration” in the situation in the country in recent days.

However, there are concerns among NPHET that the government will not agree to the Level 5 recommendation, with one source suggesting that the country may not be ready for such a strong change.

One member of government queried whether the public would adhere to a Level 5 lockdown at this point.

Government sources said last night night that the majority of ministers are shocked at the advice and are against the escalation – though they added that it would be significant for the government to actually say no to a NPHET recommendation.

It is understood the government is surprised at the advice to jump to Level 5 given the societal and economic ramifications involved.

The government will be informed of the outcome of today’s meeting between the coalition leaders and the Chief Medical Officer. Any recommendation will go to an oversight group before being discussed by Cabinet tomorrow.

Currently two counties – Dublin and Donegal – are at Level 3 while the rest of the country is at Level 2.

‘A massive shock’

HSE CEO Paul Reid said there are “obvious concerns” about Covid-19 trends.

“We also know the impacts of severe & regular restrictions in society on the public health, wellbeing, mental health and the economy,” he said, adding that the government has to consider the Level 5 recommendation “in this context too”.

Reacting to the NPHET recommendation, Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “Given the seriousness of the NPHET recommendation for our economy and society, the Government’s Senior Officials Group must seek, review and publish the evidence that is underpinning these recommendations.

“It is intolerable that after six months we are still receiving both vague and changing criteria to advance such serious restrictions.”

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said the recommendation “will come as a massive shock to many and will cause huge uncertainty and lack of confidence within the business community and wider society”.

“It is exactly this type of scenario that we were supposed to avoid by having the Living with Covid plan to ensure that business and society could operate effectively with restrictions and plan ahead as we move gradually through the different levels,” McGrath stated.

What Level 5 restrictions would mean

Under Level 5 restrictions, people would be asked to stay at home except to exercise within 5km of their homes. It would be advised that people do not have any visitors to their homes.

Employees would be advised to work from home unless it is for work in health, social care or other essential services that cannot be done from home. Schools and creches would remain open with protective measures in place.

No social or family gatherings in other locations – either indoors or outdoors – would be allowed to take place. The two exceptions to this would be weddings, with guest numbers limited to six, and funerals at which up to 10 mourners could attend.

Other religious services would all be held online but places of worship would remain open for prayer.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable would be advised to exercise their judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside their homes. Specific guidance for these groups would be issued in the event of a move to Level 5.

Bars, cafés and restaurants would only be allowed to offer a takeaway/delivery service. Hotels would be open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions would be closed.

No matches or sporting events would be allowed, only individual training could continue and gyms would have to close.

Public transport would be restricted to 25% capacity and people would be advised to walk or cycle instead, where possible.