Monday 5 October 2020
CABINET IS DUE to meet this afternoon following last night’s recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the entire country enter Level 5 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions. 

The Government, however, has rejected the Level 5 recommendation, it emerged this afternoon, and is instead set to propose that the entire country move to Level 3 restrictions. 

The full Cabinet will meet later – at a time yet to be determined – and it’s expected a public announcement will be made at some stage this evening. At the moment, there are no clear indications as to when that public announcement will be made. 

More on today’s developments:

If you’re just joining us, it looks like we’ve reached a pivotal moment in the relationship between the Government and NPHET. 

Looking to the international stage, its looks like Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is being tested for Covid-19. 

Meanwhile, our political reporter Christina Finn is at Leinster House where there is “considerable anger” about the way NPHET handled its latest recommendation. 

If you’re just joining us, the Government looks set to propose that the entire country is put under Level 3 restrictions after rejecting NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation this afternoon. 

The Level 5 advice caused considerable consternation among Cabinet Ministers, business groups among others. 

Earlier today, Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “The mandate of NPHET is to advise Government.

It is one step in the process for Government to assess a proportionate and whole of society response to the pandemic.

At this stage in the Covid crisis, it is gravely dysfunctional that NPHET communications continue to be leaked into the public domain, substantially undermining the necessary political oversights and assessments that are built into the Living with Covid framework.”

It is understood that there will be a focus on enforcement and adherence to restrictions under Level 3 after the Government rejected NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation. 

It is believed that no assurances were given at this afternoon’s meeting that Level 5 restrictions would last just four weeks, according to one Government source. 

NEW: We’re hearing this afternoon that the Government is set to propose nationwide Level 3 restrictions after rejecting NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation. 

Government sources have said that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team told party leaders that the recommendation to move to Level 5 was not in line with the Government’s published plan.

It is understood party leaders and ministers at this afternoon’s meeting were told that the move to Level 5 would be outside the norm of Europe but that it was argued that Ireland is “braver”.

Stay tuned for more…

BREAKING: Government is proposing to move to Level 3 restrictions nationwide – subject to Cabinet approval – after rejecting NPHET’s recommendation to move to Level 5.

Of course, many have been calling for the data behind NPHET’s decision to be made public. 

We’ve taken a look at the most recent statistics to give a sense of how Covid-19 has been spreading in Ireland. 

With hospitalisations and ICU cases on the rise, public health officials have urged caution and consistently called for people to reduce their social contacts.  

If you’re just joining us, we’re hearing from Leinster House that the next step is for Government to “examine the rationale put forward” by NPHET in making its Level 5 recommendation. 

Full Cabinet meeting expected to take place at 5.30pm. 

Last night’s recommendation was met with surprise in Government circles.

The news broke at around 8.30pm last night, and speaking this afternoon Labour leader Alan Kelly said it had lead to sleepless nights for people around the country. Kelly also called on NPHET to share the data on which the decision was made. 

In a tweet, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said moving to higher level of restrictions without adequate supports for workers, families, services and businesses “would be catastrophic”.

This afternoon Senator Michael McDowell called on coalition leaders to reject NPHET’s advice. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has left Government buildings after briefing the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and a number of Cabinet Ministers this afternoon. 

008 Holohan leaves Source: Sasko Lazarov

Teaching unions, meanwhile, are seeking clarification on whether it is safe for schools to stay open if the country goes into Level 5 restrictions. 

The second-level and further education Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said it is “seeking urgent engagement” with the Department of Education and Skills and the government on any national move a higher level of Covid-19 restrictions.  

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has similarly called for a “comprehensive review of the medical and related guidance” that allows for second-level schools to remain open if Ireland moves to Level 5.

If you’re just tuning in there’s been a number of developments since last night’s NPHET decision. 

The GAA has suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice. 

A statement released to clubs says that the association has taken this decision following “a number of incidents” in relation to post-match celebrations and “a lack of social distancing” at recent games.

Hello, and welcome to TheJournal.ie‘s Liveblog.

I’ll be keeping you updated throughout the afternoon as Cabinet prepares to meet following NPHET’s recommendation that the entire country move to Level 5. 

Our political correspondent Christina Finn tells us that Cabinet is due to meet at 5.30pm. 

Cónal Thomas
