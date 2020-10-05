CABINET IS DUE to meet this afternoon following last night’s recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the entire country enter Level 5 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Government, however, has rejected the Level 5 recommendation, it emerged this afternoon, and is instead set to propose that the entire country move to Level 3 restrictions.

The full Cabinet will meet later – at a time yet to be determined – and it’s expected a public announcement will be made at some stage this evening. At the moment, there are no clear indications as to when that public announcement will be made.

