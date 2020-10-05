#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Smyths Toys reassures parents its supply lines are solid as crowds gather amid Level 5 fears

Corwds started forming at toy shops across the country.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 5 Oct 2020, 5:50 PM
13 minutes ago 7,655 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224355
Shoppers queue outside Smyths Toy Store in Naas, County Kildare as fear that the country is about to enter a Level 5.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Shoppers queue outside Smyths Toy Store in Naas, County Kildare as fear that the country is about to enter a Level 5.
Shoppers queue outside Smyths Toy Store in Naas, County Kildare as fear that the country is about to enter a Level 5.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PARENTS HAVE BEEN urged not to panic ahead of Christmas as many rushed to toy shops as it was believed Ireland could have Level 5 restrictions imposed. 

The highest level of restrictions means that only essential shops, such as supermarkets, are allowed open, meaning toy shops would have to close.

It now appears that the Government is to impose Level 3 restrictions nationwide, meaning all retail outlets will remain open. You can follow our liveblog here.

However, large queues began forming outside a number of Smyths Toy Stores across the country with many parents apprehensive that their children could go without their Christmas presents if the highest level of restrictions were imposed. 

However, Smyths has moved to reassure its customers that it does not envisage a shortage of goods in the run-up to this year’s festive season. 

A spokeswoman for the company said that the supply lines are stable and that the store expects to continue to bring in stock. She also added that customers are being told to socially distance and wear masks at all times when shopping. 

The statement reads: “To all our customers: We have good levels of stock with more arriving each week. We expect our stores to remain open. Please continue to observe social distancing and wear masks when shopping.”

Last month, it had been claimed that Smyth’s was set to ‘close from 1 October’ and move to ‘online only’ sales. 

The claim has been made in multiple social media posts, with a number of people saying that they have been told by Smyths delivery drivers that this is the case.  

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Smyths has said the claim that the store is to close from next week is not true. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“These claims are false”, a spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson acknowledged that the Christmas shopping period is likely to be different this year and that, as a result, the toy store is placing an extra emphasis on a ‘click and collect’ services, as well as implementing other measures. 

You can read our FactCheck here.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie