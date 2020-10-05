Smyths Toys reassures parents its supply lines are solid as crowds gather amid Level 5 fears

Shoppers queue outside Smyths Toy Store in Naas, County Kildare as fear that the country is about to enter a Level 5.

Shoppers queue outside Smyths Toy Store in Naas, County Kildare as fear that the country is about to enter a Level 5.

PARENTS HAVE BEEN urged not to panic ahead of Christmas as many rushed to toy shops as it was believed Ireland could have Level 5 restrictions imposed.

The highest level of restrictions means that only essential shops, such as supermarkets, are allowed open, meaning toy shops would have to close.

It now appears that the Government is to impose Level 3 restrictions nationwide, meaning all retail outlets will remain open. You can follow our liveblog here.

However, large queues began forming outside a number of Smyths Toy Stores across the country with many parents apprehensive that their children could go without their Christmas presents if the highest level of restrictions were imposed.

However, Smyths has moved to reassure its customers that it does not envisage a shortage of goods in the run-up to this year’s festive season.

A spokeswoman for the company said that the supply lines are stable and that the store expects to continue to bring in stock. She also added that customers are being told to socially distance and wear masks at all times when shopping.

The statement reads: “To all our customers: We have good levels of stock with more arriving each week. We expect our stores to remain open. Please continue to observe social distancing and wear masks when shopping.”

Last month, it had been claimed that Smyth’s was set to ‘close from 1 October’ and move to ‘online only’ sales.

The claim has been made in multiple social media posts, with a number of people saying that they have been told by Smyths delivery drivers that this is the case.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Smyths has said the claim that the store is to close from next week is not true.

“These claims are false”, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson acknowledged that the Christmas shopping period is likely to be different this year and that, as a result, the toy store is placing an extra emphasis on a ‘click and collect’ services, as well as implementing other measures.

You can read our FactCheck here.