#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

Medics report first Irish case of Covid-19 re-infection

The healthcare workhe suffered mild symptoms and made a faster recovery.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 12,844 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5454258
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

MEDICS ARE REPORTING what they believe to be the first case of Covid-19 re-infection here.

In a paper published in the new edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ), doctors report that a 40-year-old female health care worker contracted Covid-19 seven months after first falling ill with the disease last year.

The paper counts consultant virologist and Laboratory Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD, Dr Cillian de Gascun as one of its co-authors.

They report that “to our knowledge, this is the first report of re-infection from Ireland”.

The paper, entitled ‘Genomic Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection in Ireland’, has also had an input from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and from Dr Sinead O’Donnell at the Depertment of Clinical Microbiology at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland and Dr O’Donnell is listed as the corresponding author for the paper.

The medics recount how the female health worker presented with fever, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath and dysgeusia (change in sense of taste) in April 2020.

The woman was diagnosed with Covid-19. They wrote: “While never hospitalised, she was unfit for work for four weeks due to significant headaches and persistent fatigue lasting four months.”

Seven months later in November 2020, the female health worker presented with cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue and muscle pain.

The woman was again diagnosed with Covid-19 and this was done by whole genome sequencing.

However, the medics explained that symptoms were milder and a faster recovery took place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The doctors said that the consequences of Covid-19 re-infection “are significant in health care workers due to the impact on service delivery and cross infection in other health care workers and patients”.

They reported that “the race to protect healthcare workers, prevent further deaths and to return to normal social and economic activity by establishing herd immunity through vaccination has begun worldwide”.

They added that vaccines have shown efficacy rates of 70% to 95% in clinical trials, however, the effectiveness in populations overall and the durability of immunity are yet to be evaluated.

They add that “further study into the level and duration of immunity conferred by both infection with and vaccination against SARS-Cov-2 (Covid-19) is required to inform future vaccination campaigns and infection prevention and control policy”.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie