People aged 65+ along with immunocompromised now eligible for second booster vaccine

PEOPLE AGED 65 years and over are now eligible for their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

People with a weak immune system aged 12 and over can also get their second booster when it is due for them.

It follows guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Appointments can be booked online to receive the booster at HSE vaccination centres, while participating GPs and Pharmacies will begin giving second boosters in the coming weeks.

European medicine bodies have said recently that it is “too early” to consider using a fourth dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in the general population.

Appointments will be available from Friday, April 22nd, for all HSE vaccination centres and can be booked here at the HSE website.

Over the coming weeks, participating GPs and pharmacies will also begin to give second boosters.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer for the HSE, said he was urging everyone aged 65 years and over and those who are immunocompromised to get the second booster dose.

“People being recommended this second booster are those most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“It is important you get your second booster to help maintain your protection from becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment if you catch the virus.”

Interval between first and second booster

If you are 65 or over, you should get your second booster at least 4 months after your first booster. You can check the date of your last booster on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

People who have had Covid-19 in the past four months are advised to get their second booster dose at least 4 months after your positive test result or when your symptoms started.

NIAC have recommended people are given these mRNA vaccines for this second booster dose, and it is safe to receive if you previously had a different vaccine.

Information is available on HSE.ie and HSE Live is available to support with booking if required on Freephone 1800 700 700.

