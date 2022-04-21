#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 21 April 2022
Advertisement

People aged 65+ along with immunocompromised now eligible for second booster vaccine

It follows guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 8:10 PM
17 minutes ago 1,396 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5744448
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic
Image: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic

PEOPLE AGED 65 years and over are now eligible for their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

People with a weak immune system aged 12 and over can also get their second booster when it is due for them.

It follows guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC). 

Appointments can be booked online to receive the booster at HSE vaccination centres, while participating GPs and Pharmacies will begin giving second boosters in the coming weeks. 

European medicine bodies have said recently that it is “too early” to consider using a fourth dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in the general population. 

 Appointments will be available from Friday, April 22nd, for all HSE vaccination centres and can be booked here at the HSE website.

Over the coming weeks, participating GPs and pharmacies will also begin to give second boosters. 

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer for the HSE, said he was urging everyone aged 65 years and over and those who are immunocompromised to get the second booster dose.

“People being recommended this second booster are those most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“It is important you get your second booster to help maintain your protection from becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment if you catch the virus.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Interval between first and second booster

If you are 65 or over, you should get your second booster at least 4 months after your first booster. You can check the date of your last booster on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

People who have had Covid-19 in the past four months are advised to get their second booster dose at least 4 months after your positive test result or when your symptoms started.

NIAC have recommended people are given these mRNA vaccines for this second booster dose, and it is safe to receive if you previously had a different vaccine.

Information is available on HSE.ie and HSE Live is available to support with booking if required on Freephone 1800 700 700.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie