Covid vaccines: Second booster dose for those over 64 and people who are immunocompromised

The Department of Health and the HSE will now work to put this advice into action.

PEOPLE AGED 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised should receive a second mRNA Covid-19 booster dose, NIAC has recommended. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he has accepted the recommendation made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) last night to the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Dr Holohan has endorsed the recommendations. The booster campaign will not begin straight away, however, as the Department of Health and the HSE now need to put the advice into action. 

Donnelly said: “I welcome today’s update to Ireland’s vaccination programme. Covid-19 vaccines have achieved extraordinary success in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

“These vaccines continue to have a very good safety profile with hundreds of millions of doses administrated globally.”

Ireland uses two mRNA Covid vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna. 

NIAC recommended a second mRNA booster dose for people aged 65 and older, meaning this would be their fourth dose if they received a two-dose mRNA vaccine initially. 

Anyone aged 12 and older who is immunocompromised is also recommended to receive a second booster dose, making this their fifth dose overall.

Most vaccinated people who are immunocompromised would have received their initial booster doses, an additional jab to offer better protection and then a booster dose on top of that. NIAC has now recommended a further booster dose. 

The group also recommended that people aged 5-11 who are immunocompromised should receive a total of three vaccine doses.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Donnelly said the advice is that there should be a six-month period between this additional booster dose and the previous booster dose, but that a four-month time gap might be suitable in some cases. 

NIAC reiterated its previous recommendations for pregnant people to be offered mRNA vaccines at any stage of pregnancy if they have not yet been fully vaccinated.

The committee said it will “continue to recommend that people get and complete their primary vaccine course and booster shot if they haven’t already done so”.

“This is irrespective of a history of a previous COVID-19 infection.”

Minister Donnelly said unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people continue to be “disproportionately affected” by illness, accounting for around one-third of Covid hospitalisations despite comprising a small percentage of the population.

He has asked NIAC to continue examining the evidence around the benefits of a second booster dose for other cohorts of the population. 

