Friday 25 September 2020
Colleges and universities told to move most lectures online for next two weeks

The move comes as efforts step up to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

By Sean Murray Friday 25 Sep 2020, 4:04 PM
14,495 Views 11 Comments
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
THE MINISTER FOR Higher Education Simon Harris has said that all higher education institutions have been asked to deliver lectures remotely where possible for the next two weeks. 

Students will be asked to visit campus for classes only when they cannot be done online. This will include practicals and labs

Already under the Level 3 restrictions in Dublin, third level institutions are asked to limit congregation as much as possible.

The news comes as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in the major urban centres including Cork, Galway, Waterford and Limerick, as well as Dublin.

Minister Harris confirmed the measure at a press conference this afternoon. 

He said that he doesn’t believe these measures point the finger at young people, and referenced the infamous Golfgate dinner saying “there were no young people at Clifden”. 

This decision came from advice provided by the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, as well as Harris’ own view, he said. 

“[It's] grounded in two things: international experience and where we are with the virus in this country,” the minister added. 

In a statement, the Irish Universities Association said all its members agreed to introduce enhanced measures over the next two-three weeks.

It said that universities will use discretion when deciding between onside and remote for the scheduling of particular activities and “favour remote delivery if feasible during the period”. 

“On-campus provision will be minimised with priority given to teaching and learning that can only take place on-site,” it said.

Each university will communicate revised plans to student and staff, and added it was anticipated these measures would be reviewed after an initial period. 

With reporting from Adam Daly

